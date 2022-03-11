Canadians Jepsen, Hudak, Arendz earn medals to return to podium at Beijing Paralympics

Canada's Mollie Jepsen, Mark Arendz and Brittany Hudak earned more medals at the Beijing Paralympics on Friday.

Jepsen, the 22-year-old West Vancouver, B.C., posted a combined time of two minutes 0.95 seconds to take silver in the women's standing giant slalom for her second podium appearance.

Jepsen was 5.83 seconds slower than Zhang Mengqiu of China, who struck gold. Andrea Rothfuss of Germany claimed bronze with a time of 2:01.91.

Medal hopeful Ebba Aarsjoe of Sweden, who had posted the second-best time in the first run, crashed out in her second go.

Mollie Jepsen sets the pace in the women's standing giant slalom and is guaranteed a medal in the event

Michaela Gosselin of Collingwood, Ont., finished sixth with a combined time of 2:06.17 Fellow Canadian Alana Ramsey crashed out in her second run.

Last Friday, Jepsen captured Canada's first Beijing Paralympics gold medal by winning the women's standing downhill race.

Arendz's silver makes full set

In biathlon, Canadian Mark Arendz also skied to a silver medal.

The 32-year-old from Hartsville, P.E.I., secured second place in the men's standing 12.5-kilometre event with a time of 40:13, putting him well behind gold medallist Benjamin Daviet of France.

Mark Arendz wins his 11th career Paralympic medal, a silver in the men's 12.5km standing Para biathlon

Ukraine's Grygorii Vovchynskyi rounded out the podium with bronze.

It's Arendz's third podium appearance at the Beijing Paralympics, after he won gold in the standing 10-kilometre event and bronze in the 6km.

He's now up to 11 career Paralympics, including six at the Pyeongchang Paralympics in 2018.

Hudak bursts to bronze

Meanwhile, Hudak added a second medal of her own by claiming bronze in the women's 12.5km standing biathlon.

The 28-year-old from Prince Albert, Sask., crossed the finish line 1:41.4 behind gold medallist Liudmyla Liashenko of Ukraine. China's Zhao Zhiqing took silver.

Brittany Hudak looks primed for another bronze medal at the Beijing Paralympics after the women's standing 12.5km Para biathlon

Hudak previously earned bronze in the 15km cross-country event, where fellow Canadian Natalie Wilkie took gold.

Hudak's latest podium appearance is the third of her career, all of which have been bronze.

Fellow Canadian Emily Young was in medal contention throughout the race, but could quite keep pace en route to her sixth-place finish.

Canada's Cameron misses podium

Canada's Collin Cameron just missed out on his third bronze of the Beijing Paralympics on Friday in China.

The Bracebridge, Ont., native placed fourth in the men's 12.5km sitting biathlon , over one minute outside of the podium in an event in which he took bronze four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Canada's Collin Cameron, seen above earlier at the Beijing Paralympics, placed fourth in the men's sitting 12.5-kilometre biathlon on Friday in China. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

China's Liue Mengtao ran away with gold at 38 minutes 29.4 seconds, while Ukraine's Taras Rad scored silver in 39:13.9 and China's Liu Zixu took bronze ahead of Cameron at 39:27.5.

Cameron crossed the finish line in 40:35.6. Fellow Canadian Derek Zaplotinsky of Smoky Lake, Alta., placed 10th at 43:45.2.

Cameron, 33, previously reached the Beijing podium in the cross-country sprint and 15km races. He now owns five career Paralympic medals, three of which were won in 2018 and all of which are bronze.

Earlier, Canada's Christina Picton placed seventh in the women's sitting 12.5km event.