Paralympic notebook: Ukraine's medal haul, hockey rivalry renewed, skier's pressure

It was the athletes who stepped up to make a difference at the beginning of the Beijing Paralympics.

In the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chose to sanction Russian and Belarusian athletes by removing them from the medal table and referring to them strictly as neutral athletes. Any reference on their uniforms to their country would be removed.

Less than 24 hours after that decision, the IPC reversed course and banned the Russian and Belarusian teams altogether.

The difference? Athletes from across the world threatening withdrawals that would severely hamper competition, in addition to animosity in the Athletes' Village.

Through seven days in Beijing, Ukrainian athletes have already increased their medal total from 22 at PyeongChang 2018 to 25, with more surely to come.

Ukraine has both reached more podiums and won more gold medals than any country except the hosts.

It hasn't been easy for the athletes, either.

"Every morning, they call their mother, father, grandmother, daughter and wait for an answer. And they are so afraid that they may not get a response," said Ukraine's Paralympic chief.

A biathlete was recently forced to withdraw from the Games when her father was captured by Russian forces.

Perhaps the biggest American Paralympic star also has Ukrainian ties. Oksana Masters owns gold medals in four different sports across both the Summer and Winter Games.

In Beijing, Masters has two golds and one silver in three biathlon events.

The 32-year-old was born in Ukraine before being adopted by American parents and moving to the U.S.

Masters recently said on Instagram that she'd be donating her Paralympic prize money to support children living with physical impairments in Ukraine.

"I not only finally got to hold my dream, but I also am sharing parts of it with my home country of Ukraine especially for the young kids with disabilities. I want to make every start line mean something, make it count for more than a result," she wrote.

Canada vs. U.S., again

"It's too hard a question to answer."

That's how Korean assistant coach Kim Tae Hoo, whose team lost twice to Canada and once to the U.S. in the Para ice hockey tournament in Beijing — none of them close games — responded when asked to make his pick for Friday's gold-medal game.

That might be generous to Canada. The U.S. has won four consecutive Paralympic titles and it beat Canada 5-0 to open the tournament. It's outscored foes 25-1 in three games in Beijing. American star Declan Farmer has recorded 15 points, including five goals, in just three games.

By any measurement, the Americans are a force.

But Canadian veteran Billy Bridges isn't worried, reminding everyone of Canada's 4-2 win over the U.S. in an exhibition in October.

Tyler McGregor scored four goals as Canada hammered South Korea 11-0 in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games Para ice hockey semifinals.

He says Canada was "fatigued" at the beginning of the tournament following some tough training, but that his team is peaking at the right time.

"We need to play the Canadian way and play a good strong physical game. But also capitalize on our chances," Bridges said.

Canada lost the 2018 final to the Americans when it surrendered the equalizer with less than 40 seconds remaining in the game before falling in overtime.

The extra edge that comes with waiting four years to avenge such a heartbreaking defeat may be another advantage for Canada.

Canadian defenceman Adam Dixon had one more reason to believe.

"I looked at the astrology in the newspaper, the Toronto Sun, and it said that we are looking pretty good."

A new experience for Mollie Jepsen

As an 18-year-old at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, Mollie Jepsen played the role of breakout star.

The West Vancouver, B.C., native burst onto the scene by hauling in four medals, including one gold.

"I had really high expectations on myself going into 2018 and I knew what I was capable of. I don't think anybody else really did," Jepsen told CBC Sports recently.

Now 22 and with newfound pressure to win, Jepsen said Beijing became "a different ball game."

Not only was Jepsen riding the success of 2018, but she had yet to miss a podium in the entire season leading up to the 2022 Games.

That streak continued when she won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing at her first event in the downhill.

Mollie Jepsen from West Vancouver wins the women's downhill standing event at the Beijing Paralympics with a time of 1:21.75.

But things took a turn. Jepsen then placed sixth in the super-G and crashed out in the super combined — her first DNF (did not finish) of the season.

"It's been rocky. But at the end of the day, I think the games are always this massive beast and that's always something you ought to consider when you're striving for the podium," Jepsen said after those three races.

She said her main goal entering Beijing was winning the downhill, and that she was happy having accomplished that mission.

"At the end of the day, all I wanted to do was ski the way that I know I can ski. And I'm skiing the best I've ever skied before," she said.

Following a three-day break, Jepsen returned for the giant slalom and promptly skied to silver.