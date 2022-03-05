Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone.

Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint.

You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes' names in the start list.

It's all part of the impairment classification system used by the International Paralympic Committee and sport federations to create a more even playing field.

There are 10 eligible impairments for the Paralympics:

Impaired muscle power

Impaired passive range of movement

Limb deficiency

Leg-length difference

Short stature

Hypertonia (increased muscle tension)

Ataxia (uncoordinated movement due to damaged central nervous system)

Athetosis (continual slow involuntary movements)

Impaired vision

Intellectual impairment

However, athletes don't only compete within their category. Para alpine and Para Nordic are split into sitting, standing and visually impaired. In wheelchair curling and Para ice hockey, athletes of different impairments compete on the same team. Para snowboard is divided into two categories for leg impairments and one for arm impairment.

Jepsen, for example, was born missing fingers in her left hand. That puts her in the LW6/8-2 category with other athletes who have below-elbow amputations, limb deficiencies or nerve injuries affecting muscle power in that area.

While You Were Sleeping: Canada wins 1st gold, Mark Arendz wins 9th Paralympic medal Duration 3:21 Mollie Jepsen wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Beijing. Mark Arendz earns bronze in men’s Para biathlon 6-kilometre sprint standing event, Mac Marcoux earns silver for his 1st medal with new guide, Tristan Rodgers. Catch up on what you missed overnight with CBC Sports' Jacqueline Doorey 3:21

The bronze medallist, Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe, is an LW4 athlete, meaning one leg is impaired. In general, a higher first number denotes a less severe impairment.

To account for that difference, the Paralympics uses a system called factored time.

Jepsen, whose factor is 100 per cent, skied with the clock running in real time. But Aarsjoe skied with a factored time of 98.52 per cent, meaning the clock moved slightly slower. Factored times vary based on impairment, and can dip into the 80s.

Standing skiers can have leg or arm impairments, while sitting skiers have at least the former and are classified based on their ability to control their upper body.

There are three categories in visually impaired competitions, ranging from B1 (least ability to see) to B3 (most). Those athletes ski behind guides, who use verbal instructions to lead the way down the course.

Differences between sports

Since more athletes attend the Summer Paralympics, they compete only within their categories where possible. However, winter sports like alpine and Nordic use factored times for almost all events.

Each sport also has its own minimum impairment criteria, where international federations determine on a case-by-case basis if athletes are eligible to compete. It's up to those evaluators to classify eligible athletes, too.

As different sports require different skills, eligibility and classification can vary for those with similar impairments.

In team sports, athletes obviously compete together. And unlike in the Summer Paralympics' goalball, Para ice hockey goals are always worth one no matter who scores.

However, only athletes with certain impairments are eligible for these sports. In hockey, those with short stature, as well as visual and intellectual impairments, cannot compete. In curling, those with leg-length difference are added to that list.

In snowboard, athletes' inclusion in the two leg-impairment categories is based on the severity of their impairment.

Athletes with intellectual impairments are not eligible for any of the five Winter Paralympic sports.