Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics
How categories and clock adjustments combine to create level playing field
Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone.
Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint.
You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes' names in the start list.
It's all part of the impairment classification system used by the International Paralympic Committee and sport federations to create a more even playing field.
There are 10 eligible impairments for the Paralympics:
- Impaired muscle power
- Impaired passive range of movement
- Limb deficiency
- Leg-length difference
- Short stature
- Hypertonia (increased muscle tension)
- Ataxia (uncoordinated movement due to damaged central nervous system)
- Athetosis (continual slow involuntary movements)
- Impaired vision
- Intellectual impairment
However, athletes don't only compete within their category. Para alpine and Para Nordic are split into sitting, standing and visually impaired. In wheelchair curling and Para ice hockey, athletes of different impairments compete on the same team. Para snowboard is divided into two categories for leg impairments and one for arm impairment.
Jepsen, for example, was born missing fingers in her left hand. That puts her in the LW6/8-2 category with other athletes who have below-elbow amputations, limb deficiencies or nerve injuries affecting muscle power in that area.
The bronze medallist, Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe, is an LW4 athlete, meaning one leg is impaired. In general, a higher first number denotes a less severe impairment.
To account for that difference, the Paralympics uses a system called factored time.
Standing skiers can have leg or arm impairments, while sitting skiers have at least the former and are classified based on their ability to control their upper body.
There are three categories in visually impaired competitions, ranging from B1 (least ability to see) to B3 (most). Those athletes ski behind guides, who use verbal instructions to lead the way down the course.
Differences between sports
Since more athletes attend the Summer Paralympics, they compete only within their categories where possible. However, winter sports like alpine and Nordic use factored times for almost all events.
Each sport also has its own minimum impairment criteria, where international federations determine on a case-by-case basis if athletes are eligible to compete. It's up to those evaluators to classify eligible athletes, too.
In team sports, athletes obviously compete together. And unlike in the Summer Paralympics' goalball, Para ice hockey goals are always worth one no matter who scores.
However, only athletes with certain impairments are eligible for these sports. In hockey, those with short stature, as well as visual and intellectual impairments, cannot compete. In curling, those with leg-length difference are added to that list.
In snowboard, athletes' inclusion in the two leg-impairment categories is based on the severity of their impairment.
Athletes with intellectual impairments are not eligible for any of the five Winter Paralympic sports.
