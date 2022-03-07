Brian McKeever adds another Paralympic gold medal to legendary cross-country career
Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian says Beijing will be his final Games
Brian McKeever is still making it look easy.
The 42-year-old Canadian won gold in the men's visually impaired 20-kilometre cross-country event on Monday at the Beijing Paralympics, blowing away the rest of the field.
It's McKeever's 14th career Paralympic title, and his 18th total medal across six Games dating back to Turin in 2002.
Led by guide Russell Kennedy, the Canmore, Alta., native crossed the finish line in 51 minutes 39.4 seconds for his latest gold medal, just under three minutes ahead of silver medallist Jake Adicoff of the U.S.
GOLD MEDAL for <a href="https://twitter.com/brianmckeever?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brianmckeever</a> and guide <a href="https://twitter.com/rusyspurs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rusyspurs</a>. That’s 1️⃣4️⃣ Paralympic 🥇 for Brian in his career <a href="https://twitter.com/NordiqCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NordiqCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/QAvJyovfR2">pic.twitter.com/QAvJyovfR2</a>—@CDNParalympics
McKeever quickly put to rest any questions that might have lingered about his fitness after the Canadian team skipped the 2022 world championships in Lillehammer.
McKeever said ahead of Beijing that these would be his final Games, ending a legendary career in which he's rarely stood below the top spot of the podium.
In fact, he's now won 14 of his 16 total individual Paralympic races.
McKeever will be back in action in the sprint event on Wednesday.
WATCH | What you missed on Day 2 of the Paralympics:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?