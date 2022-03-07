Brian McKeever is still making it look easy.

The 42-year-old Canadian won gold in the men's visually impaired 20-kilometre cross-country event on Monday at the Beijing Paralympics, blowing away the rest of the field.

It's McKeever's 14th career Paralympic title, and his 18th total medal across six Games dating back to Turin in 2002.

Led by guide Russell Kennedy, the Canmore, Alta., native crossed the finish line in 51 minutes 39.4 seconds for his latest gold medal, just under three minutes ahead of silver medallist Jake Adicoff of the U.S.

GOLD MEDAL for @brianmckeever and guide @rusyspurs. That's 14 Paralympic gold medals for Brian in his career

McKeever quickly put to rest any questions that might have lingered about his fitness after the Canadian team skipped the 2022 world championships in Lillehammer.

McKeever said ahead of Beijing that these would be his final Games, ending a legendary career in which he's rarely stood below the top spot of the podium.

In fact, he's now won 14 of his 16 total individual Paralympic races.

McKeever will be back in action in the sprint event on Wednesday.

