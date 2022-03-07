Canada's Tyler Turner races to Para snowboard gold, Lisa DeJong adds silver

Two of Canada's Paralympic rookies, Tyler Turner and Lisa DeJong, claimed the country's first-ever Para snowboard medals on Monday in Beijing with gold and silver, respectively.

Turner, of Campbell River, B.C., never ceased to dominate the men's snowboard cross SB-LL1 events until crossing the finish line first in the big final.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old posted the fastest time in both qualifying runs. Turned proceed to collect first places in the quarter-final and in the semifinal in his dominant display in Beijing.

Mike Schultz of the U.S. took the silver while China's Wu Zhongwei completed the podium. Chris Vos of the Netherlands was fourth.

Turner impressed in the 2022 world Para snow sports championships in January, earning two gold medals and one bronze in his first world championship appearance.

Two months later, the 33-year-old has further confirmed his spot as one of the world's best.

WATCH l Tyler Turner collects Canada's 1st-ever Paralympic snowboard gold medal:

Shortly before, Lisa DeJong brought Canada its first Para snowboard medal.

The 32-year-old captured silver in the women's Para snowboard SB-LL2 race.

"I feel absolutely amazing. It was unexpected," DeJong said after the race. "Just to make it in the big final, I felt like I already did what I came here to do. To come in second is amazing."

Canada's Lisa Dejong, seen competing in a qualifier event, won the women's Para snowboard cross SB-LL2 silver medal at the Beijing Paralympics on Monday in Zhangjiakou, China. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

DeJong, originally from Biggar, Sask., and now living in Sherwood Park, Alta., was already in the second position when Brenna Huckaby of the U.S. and Lisa Bunschoten of the Netherlands went down behind her.

"I didn't know they crashed. I just get in my zone and don't look back. I just made my fastest and cleanest run," DeJong said.

Huckaby was still able to finish the race for the bronze medal. Cécile Hernandez of France claimed the gold.

Fellow Canadian Alex Massie, who was also a medal contender in Para snowboard, was ousted in the men's SB-LL2 semifinals.

The 26-year-old from Barrie, Ont., had a comfortable lead when all competitors behind him fell.

A sudden lost of speed by the Canadian, however, meant American Garrett Geros and China's Sun Qi were able to catch up, overtake him and take control of the qualifying positions.

Massie then finished second in the small final, a secondary event for competitors ousted in the semifinals, behind Takahito Ichikawa of Japan.

Sandrine Hamel, the other Canadian in the mix, finished fourth in the same women's SB-LL2 semifinal DeJong qualified second. Hamel was also fourth in the small final.