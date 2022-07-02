Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Paralympics

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team narrowly edges Netherlands in friendly

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team squeezed out a 57-56 win over the Netherlands in a friendly at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Saturday.

Canada's 57-56 win concludes preparation for upcoming Americas Cup

CBC Sports ·
The Canadian men's wheelchair basketball squad defeated the Netherlands 57-56 in a friendly match in Toronto on Saturday to conclude its preparation ahead of the Americas Cup. (@WCBballCanada/Twitter)

The game was tightly contested throughout, as both sides finished the second quarter tied at 33 and the third tied at 44 heading into a tough final frame.

Canada had lost to the Netherlands in three other friendlies prior to Saturday, falling 73-67 on Wednesday, 72-41 on Thursday and 65-58 on Friday.

The feature game concluded a six-day camp as the Canadian team prepares for the Americas Cup, held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from July 13-18.

"The games against the Dutch will provide our team with excellent competition as we look to fine-tune aspects of our game before the tournament in Brazil," said Jeff Dunbrack, Wheelchair Basketball Canada's high performance director on Monday.

The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the world championships set to take place in Dubai from November 16-27.

WATCH l Men's Wheelchair Basketball Feature Game: Canada vs Netherlands:

Men's Wheelchair Basketball Feature Game: Canada vs Netherlands

4 hours ago
Duration 1:54:31
Canada hosts the Netherlands in a friendly match of Men's Wheelchair Basketball from Toronto, ON.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|Corrections and Clarifications

