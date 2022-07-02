Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team narrowly edges Netherlands in friendly
Canada's 57-56 win concludes preparation for upcoming Americas Cup
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team squeezed out a 57-56 win over the Netherlands in a friendly at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Saturday.
The game was tightly contested throughout, as both sides finished the second quarter tied at 33 and the third tied at 44 heading into a tough final frame.
Canada had lost to the Netherlands in three other friendlies prior to Saturday, falling 73-67 on Wednesday, 72-41 on Thursday and 65-58 on Friday.
"The games against the Dutch will provide our team with excellent competition as we look to fine-tune aspects of our game before the tournament in Brazil," said Jeff Dunbrack, Wheelchair Basketball Canada's high performance director on Monday.
The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the world championships set to take place in Dubai from November 16-27.
WATCH l Men's Wheelchair Basketball Feature Game: Canada vs Netherlands:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?