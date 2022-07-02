Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team narrowly edges Netherlands in friendly

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team squeezed out a 57-56 win over the Netherlands in a friendly at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Saturday.

The game was tightly contested throughout, as both sides finished the second quarter tied at 33 and the third tied at 44 heading into a tough final frame.

Canada had lost to the Netherlands in three other friendlies prior to Saturday, falling 73-67 on Wednesday, 72-41 on Thursday and 65-58 on Friday.

The feature game concluded a six-day camp as the Canadian team prepares for the Americas Cup, held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from July 13-18.

"The games against the Dutch will provide our team with excellent competition as we look to fine-tune aspects of our game before the tournament in Brazil," said Jeff Dunbrack, Wheelchair Basketball Canada's high performance director on Monday.

The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the world championships set to take place in Dubai from November 16-27.

WATCH l Men's Wheelchair Basketball Feature Game: Canada vs Netherlands: