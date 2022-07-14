Canada's women's wheelchair basketball team opens Americas Cup with win over Brazil
Kady Dandeneau scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team to an 85-39 victory over Brazil on Wednesday at the Americas Cup.
Canadian men begin competition with defeat to Brazil
Arinn Young added 25 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Cindy Ouellet chipped in with 14 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
"We just wanted to come out real hard and show how Canada plays," Dandeneau said.
In men's play, Canada dropped a 66-52 decision to Brazil.
