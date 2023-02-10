Canada's Frédérique Turgeon claims silver in women's standing downhill at Para alpine skiing World Cup

Para alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon continued her World Cup medal haul on Thursday with silver in the women's standing downhill event in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

The 23-year-old from Candiac, Que., skied with confidence after winning the first women's standing downhill on Wednesday, crossing the finish line in a time of 1:17:53 to finish just behind Germany's Anna-Maria Rieder (1:16.46).

"Today went pretty okay for me, I think I skied really well in some sections, but then I actually slowed down on purpose towards the end, which is not something you want to do in order to win a downhill, and unfortunately, I did not," Turgeon said in a press release.

"I'm still in line to win the downhill globe. It's promising, it's really exciting, and second place isn't bad today. I'm still quite happy with it, knowing that I made such a big mistake."

Turgeon skied to bronze in the same event at Para alpine worlds last month for her first medal since suffering a leg injury in a downhill training crash at the Beijing Paralympics last year.

She will race in the next two super-G events in Saalbach-Hinterglemm on Friday and Saturday.

Alexis Guimond of Gatineau, Que., finished fourth in the men's standing downhill with a time of 1:10:26, improving upon his fifth-place finish from Wednesday.

"Today wasn't the easiest day, I didn't feel great at the start of the day, but I think I got the most that I could today out of the race," Guimond said. "I pushed and gave it my all, I'm not satisfied with my result, but considering the situation, I'm happy to be back in the top four again."

In the men's sitting event, Calgary's Kurt Oatway finished fifth after difficult snow conditions bounced him around, pushing him out of the top three.

Oatway is recovering from a lingering stomach bug.

"All in all, the race series hasn't gone the way I've been wanting so far, but there are still two more super-G's in the next few days, and my health is trending in the right direction, so I'll be putting my max effort in for those."