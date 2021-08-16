Skip to Main Content
Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators, organizers say

The Tokyo Paralympics will take place generally without spectators, organizers said on Monday, as the government was set to prolong COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital and other regions that will run through the Games.

Government set to prolong emergency measures that will run during Games

Thomson Reuters ·
Toshiro Muto left, CEO of Tokyo 2020, and Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto, right, attend a press conference following a four-party meeting in Tokyo on Monday, where the decision was made to bar spectators from the Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus fears. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tokyo Paralympics will take place generally without spectators, organizers said on Monday, as the government was set to prolong COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital and other regions that will run through the Games.

Organizers said municipalities will still be able to have schoolchildren attend events as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are implemented, while taking into account the wishes of caregivers.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto apologized for the move following talks between government officials, Tokyo organizers and Paralympic representatives, calling on people to watch the Games at home and avoid attending road events.

"We sincerely apologize to all ticket holders who were looking forward to watching [the Games] at the venues, but please understand that it was unavoidable to implement these measures to prevent the spread of infection," Hashimoto said.

The Paralympic competitions - to be held Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 - include swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing and basketball, with over 4,000 athletes with various impairments set to participate.

The Japanese government was set to extend its state of emergency lockdown measures in Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12 and expand the curbs to seven more prefectures, media reported earlier on Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now