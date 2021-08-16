Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators, organizers say
Government set to prolong emergency measures that will run during Games
The Tokyo Paralympics will take place generally without spectators, organizers said on Monday, as the government was set to prolong COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital and other regions that will run through the Games.
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto apologized for the move following talks between government officials, Tokyo organizers and Paralympic representatives, calling on people to watch the Games at home and avoid attending road events.
The Paralympic competitions - to be held Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 - include swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing and basketball, with over 4,000 athletes with various impairments set to participate.
The Japanese government was set to extend its state of emergency lockdown measures in Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12 and expand the curbs to seven more prefectures, media reported earlier on Monday.
