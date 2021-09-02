Paralympic viewing guide: Aurélie Rivard swims for her 11th medal

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Another day, another Paralympic medal for both Aurélie Rivard and Brent Lakatos. Rivard swam to her fifth medal of the Tokyo Games — and 10th of her career — by taking silver in the women's S10 100-metre backstroke. Lakatos stayed one step ahead of her by winning his 11th career Paralympic medal, this time in the men's T53 800m wheelchair event. He's now won four medals in Tokyo — all of them silver. Read more about what happened on Day 9 here.

Rivard and Lakatos have accounted for half of Canada's medal count, which now stands at 18 (three gold, 10 silver, five bronze), with a bunch more podium opportunities coming on Day 10. Rivard, swimming in her final event, is one of several Canadian contenders in the pool, while the women's sitting volleyball team can guarantee itself a medal by winning its semifinal. We'll cover those and other Canadian medal chances in today's Paralympic viewing guide.

Here's what to watch on Thursday night and Friday morning:

Canada's swimmers can go out with a bang

There are three strong podium contenders on the final day of competition in the pool:

Aurélie Rivard in the women's SM10 200m individual medley: With Brent Lakatos enjoying a much-deserved rest day as he prepares for his final race — the marathon on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET — Rivard can match her fellow Canadian star (at least for the time being) by winning her 11th career Paralympic medal. She took silver in this event at the 2016 Paralympics. If she reaches the podium here, that'll be six medals in six events for Rivard in Tokyo. Her heat is at 8:14 p.m. ET, and the final goes at 4:07 a.m. ET.

Shelby Newkirk in the women's S6 100m backstroke: The 25-year-old Paralympic rookie is a threat to win gold in this event after taking silver in the S7 100m backstroke at her world-championships debut in 2019. Newkirk is the world-record holder in the S7, which is for athletes with less severe impairments than those classified S6. Her heat goes at 8:35 p.m. ET. The final is at 4:23 a.m. ET.

Danielle Dorris in the women's S7 50m butterfly: The 18-year-old can win her second medal of these Games after taking silver in the 100m backstroke earlier this week. Her heat is at 8:53 p.m. ET. The final is at 5:04 a.m. ET.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 9 in Tokyo:

While You Were Sleeping: Aurélie Rivard wins her 5th medal in Tokyo, Brent Lakatos takes 4th silver, sitting volleyball team moves on to semis 3:28 Aurélie Rivard wins her 10th career Paralympic medal, Brent Lakatos misses out on a Gold medal to Pongsakorn Paeyo, Canada’s women’s sitting volleyball team defeats Japan to advance to the semifinals against China 3:28

Other top Canadians to watch on Thursday night/Friday morning

Track and field — Marissa Papaconstantinou in the women's T64 100m final at 6:14 a.m. ET: After making her Paralympic debut as a 16-year-old in 2016, Papaconstantinou was ranked third in the world in the 100m leading up to the 2019 world championships. A torn hamstring led to her missing the final there, but she's back in the podium mix in Tokyo. She placed fourth overall in the qualifying heats with a time of 13.22 seconds — her best of the season. Papaconstantinou is also part of the Canadian 4x100m universal relay team, which will compete in the heats at 11:36 p.m. ET. If they make the final, it's at 8:17 a.m. ET. Read more about Papaconstantinou here.

Women's sitting volleyball semifinals — Canada vs. China at 7:30 a.m. ET: A win would guarantee Canada at least a silver medal, but that looks like a tall order. China is ranked No. 2 in the world (three spots ahead of Canada) and breezed through its three group-stage matches without losing a set. Canada went 2-1. History favours the Chinese too: they won three consecutive Paralympic gold medals before losing the title match to the United States in 2016, while Canada had never reached the semifinals before this. The other semi pits the U.S. vs. Brazil. The winners will play for gold on Saturday night, while the losers square off for bronze early Saturday morning.

How to watch live events

A variety of Day 10 events will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBCSports.ca starting at 8 p.m. ET.

You can also watch Paralympic action on the CBC TV network from 3-5 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 12:30-2:30 a.m. in your local time. These shows will be streamed on the platforms mentioned above from 2-4 p.m. ET, 6-7 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET.

More on the Paralympics

Seventeen-year-old swimmer Nicholas Bennett is the youngest Canadian athlete at the Tokyo Paralympics. Though he didn't win a medal, Bennett broke the national record in all four of his events and reached the final in three. He hopes those performances can inspire others with autism. Read more about Bennett here.

If you're wondering what T53, S10 and the other letter/number combinations listed with each event mean, read this explainer on impairment classifications.

