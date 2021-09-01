Paralympic viewing guide: Rivard, Lakatos battle for most medals

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Canada won two gold medals today at the Tokyo Paralympic Games — both in record-breaking fashion. Star swimmer Aurélie Rivard added her second gold (and fourth medal) of these Games by repeating in the women's S10 400-metre freestyle event — and smashing her own world record by more than five seconds. Seven-foot-2 shot putter Greg Stewart came up big too, winning gold with a Paralympic-record throw. On the track, Canadian wheelchair racing star Brent Lakatos lost his title in the men's T53 100m but still came away with a silver — his third of these Games.

Through eight days of competition, the Canadian team has earned 16 medals — three gold, eight silver, five bronze. Read more about what happened on Day 8 here.

Day 9 could be another big one for Canada, with both Lakatos and Rivard in contention for another podium.

Here's what to watch on Wednesday night and Thursday morning:

Aurélie Rivard and Brent Lakatos are going toe-to-toe

They don't actually compete against each other, of course, but the Canadian stars are locked in a sort of virtual battle to see who will end up with more medals after these Games.

Rivard, the 25-year-old swimmer, has reached the podium in all four of her events so far in Tokyo, raising her lifetime total to nine Paralympic medals. Lakatos, the 41-year-old wheelchair racer, is up to 10 career medals after taking three silvers in his first four events. They both have two events left.

Here's how they can add to their medal collections on Day 9:

Rivard swims in the women's S10 100m backstroke event (heat at 9:01 p.m. ET, final at 4:42 a.m. ET). A master of the freestyle, Rivard has won seven of her eight individual Paralympic medals in that discipline. The other came in a medley. But she has a good chance to reach her first Paralympic backstroke podium here after finishing fourth in this event in 2016 and then taking bronze at the most recent world championships, in 2019. After this, Rivard will compete in the 200m individual medley on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Lakatos races in the men's T53 800m event (heat at 10:21 p.m. ET, final at 7:03 a.m. ET). He won the last three world titles in this event (2015, '17 and '19), took silver at the last two Paralympics and is the current world-record holder. After this, Lakatos will compete in the marathon on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Other top Canadians to watch on Wednesday night/Thursday morning

Some decorated cyclists are competing on Day 9, including:

Keely Shaw in the women's C4-5 road race at 8:30 p.m. ET: She took bronze in the women's C4 individual pursuit track cycling event last week, then finished fourth in the C4 road time trial. In the C4-5, most of the athletes she'll face have less severe impairments.

Marie-Ève Croteau in the women's T1-2 road race at 12:05 a.m. ET: The 41-year-old placed fourth in this event at the 2016 Games in Rio and is still looking for her first Paralympic medal. But she's reached the podium six times at the world championships, including a road-race gold in 2011 and silver in '13. Also competing in this event is Shelley Gautier, the 52-year-old who owns 18 world titles. Gautier is classified as T1, so she'll be facing competitors (including Croteau) with less severe impairments, which usually isn't the case at the world championships.

Seventeen-year-old swimmer Nicholas Bennett is the youngest Canadian athlete at the Tokyo Paralympics. Though he didn't win a medal, Bennett broke the national record in all four of his events and reached the final in three. He hopes those performances can inspire others with autism. Read more about Bennett here.

If you're wondering what T53, S10 and the other letter/number combinations listed with each event mean, read this explainer on impairment classifications.

