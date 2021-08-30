Paralympic viewing guide: Canada-U.S. showdown highlights Day 7

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Canada's two biggest Paralympic stars delivered over the weekend

Swimmer Aurélie Rivard won the country's first (and still only) gold of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday, breaking her own world record twice en route to repeating as the women's S10 100-metre freestyle champion. Rivard, who took bronze in the 50m freestyle last week, added her third medal of the Games (and eighth of her Paralympic career) on Sunday when she and her 4x100m freestyle relay teammates were upgraded from fifth place to the bronze after the U.S. and Great Britain were both disqualified for taking off early on one of their exchanges. Rivard has three more individual events coming up this week: the 400m freestyle, where she's the defending Paralympic champ, plus the 100m backstroke and 200m medley.

On the track, wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos raised his lifetime Paralympic medal count to nine by winning a pair of silvers, in his 400m and 5,000m events. Lakatos failed to qualify today for the final in the 1,500m, but he still has three more events. He's the defending Paralympic champ in the T53 100m (first round Tuesday night, final Wednesday morning), and he's won three consecutive world titles and two straight Paralympic silvers in the T53 800m (first round Wednesday night, final Thursday morning). He'll finish with his Paralympic marathon debut on Saturday at 5:30 p.m ET. Read more about Lakatos' extremely busy schedule here.

Aurélie Rivard won two medals over the weekend, including Canada's first gold of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Canadians to watch on Monday night/Tuesday morning

Canada added one medal today — a silver by swimmer Danielle Dorris in the women's S7 100m backstroke — to bring its total to 12 (one gold, seven silver, four bronze). Read more about what happened on Day 6 here.

Here's a look at some of the notable Canadian contenders in action on Day 7:

Women's wheelchair basketball

Quarter-finals: Canada vs. the United States at 11:30 p.m. ET: The Americans are the defending Paralympic champs, while Canada is trying for its first medal since 2004. But the last time these teams met, at the 2019 Parapan Am Games in Peru, Canada pulled off a 67-64 upset in the gold-medal final. The Canadians have looked strong in Tokyo, going 3-1 in the group stage while the U.S. went 2-2.

Road cycling

Kate O'Brien and Keely Shaw in the women's C4 time trial at 7:30 p.m. ET: Both women won medals in track cycling last week. Shaw took bronze in the women's C4 3,000m individual pursuit. O'Brien, a 2016 Olympian who turned to Para cycling after a horrible crash the following year, got silver in the women's C4-5 500m time trial.

Ross Wilson in the men's C1 time trial at 7:41 p.m. ET: He took silver in this event at the 2016 Paralympics and has reached three podiums in the time trial at the world championships.

Charles Moreau in the men's H3 time trial at 8:40 p.m. ET: The hand cyclist took bronze in this event at the 2016 Paralympics and the 2017 world championships. He placed fourth at the worlds this past June.

Marie-Ève Croteau and Shelley Gautier in the women's T1-2 time trial at 2:37 a.m. ET: At 41, Croteau's best days might be behind her. But she's won a lot of time-trial medals in her brilliant career, including gold at the 2011 world championships, silver in 2013 and '14 and bronze in '19. She showed she's still a contender by finishing fourth at the worlds two months ago. Gautier, 52, won gold in the T1 time trial and road race events at those world championships, giving her 18 world titles in her career, but she's grouped with athletes with less-severe impairments in this race.

Track and field

Zach Gingras in the men's T38 400m final at 6:31 a.m. ET: The 20-year-old Paralympic rookie appears to have the talent to contend for the podium. Going by season-best time, he's the fourth-fastest in the nine-athlete final.

Marissa Papaconstantinou in the women's T64 200m: After making her Paralympic debut as a 16-year-old in 2016, Papaconstantinou was ranked third in the world in the 100m heading into the 2019 world championships. But a torn hamstring led to her missing the final in that event. Her 200m heat goes at 9 p.m. ET, and the final is at 6:52 a.m. ET.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 6 in Tokyo:

While You Were Sleeping: Canada gets medal No. 12 in the pool, plus a surprise final 3:30 Danielle Dorris swims to a silver, Para equestrian Lauren Barwick makes a last-minute final and updates on Canada's boccia, goalball and wheelchair basketball teams. 3:30

How to watch live events

A variety of live Day 7 events will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBCSports.ca starting at 7 p.m. ET.

You can also watch Paralympic action on the CBC TV network from 3-5 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 12:30-2:30 a.m. in your local time. These shows will be streamed on the platforms mentioned above from 2-4 p.m. ET, 6-7 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET.

