Paralympic viewing guide: Canada's 2 biggest stars go for more medals this weekend

Canada is still looking for its first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. But it added another pair of silvers today, by former Olympic athlete Kate O'Brien in track cycling and Canadian flag-bearer Priscilla Gagné in judo. O'Brien's medal is especially inspiring. She competed in the 2016 Olympics before a horrific crash nearly killed her and left medical professionals fearing she'd never walk, ride a bike or even speak properly again. But she worked her way back, turned to Para cycling and won a world title in 2020. Now she has her first Paralympic medal. Read more about what happened on Day 3 here.

Canada now has six medals (four silver, two bronze), with more chances coming up on Day 4 and throughout the rest of the weekend. Today's Paralympic viewing guide focuses on the top Canadian contenders to watch before this newsletter returns on Monday.

Here's what to watch from Friday night through Monday morning:

Canada's two biggest Paralympic stars can add to their medal hauls

Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos and swimmer Aurélie Rivard have more Paralympic medals than any other Canadians competing in Tokyo. Here's what they're up to this weekend:

Rivard swims for her second medal of these Games in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle event. The 25-year-old from St.-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., is the reigning Paralympic and world champion and holds the world record in this event. The same was true for the 50-metre freestyle earlier this week, where Rivard took bronze for her sixth career Paralympic medal. Her 100m heat is tonight at 8:29 p.m. ET, and the final is Saturday at 4:20 a.m. ET. Next week, she'll compete in the 400m freestyle (she's the defending Paralympic champ in that too) along with the 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

Lakatos is a contender in two track events. First up is the men's T54 5,000m final on Saturday at 7:24 a.m ET. Lakatos has won seven medals at the Paralympics and 16 at the world championships in his brilliant career, but he's still looking for his first major podium in the 5,000. The 41-year-old from Dorval, Que., will also compete in the 400m this weekend. He won the world title in this event in 2013 and '17 and took silver at the 2012 Paralympics. The 400 heats start Saturday at 10:43 p.m. ET, and the final is Sunday at 7:21 a.m. ET. Lakatos is also expected to compete in next week's 100m, where he's the reigning Paralympic and world champ, along with the 800 and 1,500 and the marathon.

Other top Canadians to watch Friday night through Monday morning

Triathlon

Jessica Tuomela in the women's PTVI event on Friday at 7:31 p.m. ET. After swimming in three Paralympic Games (and winning a silver medal in 2000), Tuomela switched to triathlon and in 2018 became the first fully blind athlete to win a World Triathlon Para Series event. After being unable to compete for 21 months because of the pandemic, Tuomela and her current guide, Marianne Hogan, took bronze in a World Cup race in Spain in June.

Stefan Daniel in the men's PTS5 event on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 24-year-old has won four world titles, and he took silver in the men's PT4 event at the 2016 Paralympics. Daniel won the men's event at the Spain World Cup stop in June.

Kamylle Frenette in the women's PTS5 event on Saturday at 7:31 p.m. ET. The 24-year-old placed fourth at the 2018 and '19 world championships. She's won two World Cup races and she finished third in Spain in June.

Track and field

Guillaume Ouellet in the men's T13 5,000m final on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The 34-year-old won the world title in this event in 2015. He placed fourth at both the 2016 Paralympics and the most recent world championships, in 2019.

Wheelchair basketball

The Canadian women's team improved to 2-0 with another blowout win last night — 61-35 over Japan. Kady Dandeneau followed up her spectacular Paralympic debut (32 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists) with a team-high 19 points off the bench. Canada plays Germany on Saturday at 4:00 a.m. ET and Australia on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET to close out the group stage. The Canadian men's team (0-2) faces Japan on Saturday at 1:45 a.m. ET, South Korea on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET and Colombia on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

More on the Paralympics

Canada's oldest athlete in Tokyo is 64-year-old wheelchair fencer Sylvie Morel, who's competing in her third Paralympics. She lost all four of her matches in the women's sabre competition earlier this week, but has another chance to get a win in the foil event this weekend. Morel hopes to compete in another Paralympic Games three years from now in Paris — possibly in track and field. Read more about her here.

If you're wondering what T54, S13, C1 and the other letter/number combinations listed with each event mean, read this explainer on impairment classifications.

