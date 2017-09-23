Swimming Canada nominates final 4 athletes to round out Paralympic team
Squad of 19 swimmers set to compete in Japan
Swimming Canada nominated its final four athletes for the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.
Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, B.C., Matthew Cabraja of Brampton, Ont., Tammy Cunnington of Ponoka, Alta., and Angela Marina of Cambridge, Ont., earned the nods.
Due to the cancellation of the national swimming trials, athletes were required to display their readiness via training logs, video and data submitted to the organization.
"Nicholas, Matthew, Tammy and Angela along with their coaches have each demonstrated through their performances at the end of May their talent, tenacity, adaptability and ability to perform on demand," said Wayne Lomas, Swimming Canada's associate high performance director and Para swimming national coach.
In total, Canada will send 19 swimmers to Tokyo, including 12 who competed at the 2016 Games in Rio.
Aurélie Rivard (50, 100, 200 freestyle S10) and Katarina Roxon (100 breaststroke SB8) will attempt to defend podium appearances in Japan.
"These have been difficult times and this was a challenging process," added Swimming Canada's chief executive officer, Ahmed El-Awadi. "In the end, we're confident this is the best team to represent Canada. We know they will all do us proud."
Full list
- Nicholas Bennett, Parksville, B.C.
- Camille Bérubé, Gatineau, Que.
- Morgan Bird, Calgary, Alta.
- Matthew Cabraja, Brampton, Ont.
- Tammy Cunnington, Ponoka, Alta.
- Danielle Dorris, Moncton, N.B.
- Sabrina Duchesne, St-Augustin, Que.
- Alec Elliot, Kitchener, Ont.
- Nikita Ens, Meadow Lake, Sask.
- James Leroux, Repentigny, Que.
- Angela Marina, Cambridge, Ont.
- Shelby Newkirk, Saskatoon, Sask.
- Aurélie Rivard, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
- Tess Routliffe, Caledon, Ont.
- Katarina Roxon, Kippens, N.L.
- Abi Tripp, Kingston, Ont.
- Nicholas-Guy Turbide, Quebec City
- Aly Van Wyck-Smart, Toronto
- Zach Zona, Waterford, Ont.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?