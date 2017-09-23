Skip to Main Content

Swimming Canada nominates final 4 athletes to round out Paralympic team

Swimming Canada nominated its final four athletes for the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday, as Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, B.C., Matthew Cabraja of Brampton, Ont., Tammy Cunnington of Ponoka, Alta., and Angela Marina of Cambridge, Ont., earned the nods.

Squad of 19 swimmers set to compete in Japan

Tammy Cunnington, seen above in 2015, was one of four athletes nominated by Swimming Canada on Thursday to round out the Tokyo Paralympic team. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Due to the cancellation of the national swimming trials, athletes were required to display their readiness via training logs, video and data submitted to the organization.

"Nicholas, Matthew, Tammy and Angela along with their coaches have each demonstrated through their performances at the end of May their talent, tenacity, adaptability and ability to perform on demand," said Wayne Lomas, Swimming Canada's associate high performance director and Para swimming national coach.

"Off the back of these performances, I am confident that they will be in even better shape to perform for Canada in Tokyo this summer."

In total, Canada will send 19 swimmers to Tokyo, including 12 who competed at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Aurélie Rivard (50, 100, 200 freestyle S10) and Katarina Roxon (100 breaststroke SB8) will attempt to defend podium appearances in Japan.

"These have been difficult times and this was a challenging process," added Swimming Canada's chief executive officer, Ahmed El-Awadi. "In the end, we're confident this is the best team to represent Canada. We know they will all do us proud."

Full list

  • Nicholas Bennett, Parksville, B.C.
  • Camille Bérubé, Gatineau, Que.
  • Morgan Bird, Calgary, Alta.
  • Matthew Cabraja, Brampton, Ont.
  • Tammy Cunnington, Ponoka, Alta.
  • Danielle Dorris, Moncton, N.B.
  • Sabrina Duchesne, St-Augustin, Que.
  • Alec Elliot, Kitchener, Ont.
  • Nikita Ens, Meadow Lake, Sask.
  • James Leroux, Repentigny, Que.
  • Angela Marina, Cambridge, Ont.
  • Shelby Newkirk, Saskatoon, Sask.
  • Aurélie Rivard, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
  • Tess Routliffe, Caledon, Ont.
  • Katarina Roxon, Kippens, N.L.
  • Abi Tripp, Kingston, Ont.
  • Nicholas-Guy Turbide, Quebec City
  • Aly Van Wyck-Smart, Toronto
  • Zach Zona, Waterford, Ont.
