Watch Canada face Australia at 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship

Canada takes on Australia at the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship in Vejle, Denmark.

Click on the video player above to watch live as Canada takes on Australia in the group stage at the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship in Vejle, Denmark.

Coverage begins now.

Three of Canada's five preliminary games will be streamed live, while the two taking place overnight in Canada will be featured via an extended highlights show in the morning. A full streaming schedule is listed below.

The tournament features 12 teams split into two groups for the preliminary stage. Canada is competing in Group B against Japan, Australia, Denmark, Brazil and Colombia.

Group A features Great Britain, the United States, France, New Zealand, Germany and Switzerland.

Canada's roster includes 11 members from last summer's fifth-place Tokyo Paralympic team.

Ranked sixth internationally, the Canadians are riding momentum after defeating Paralympic champion Great Britain for gold at Quad Nations last month, finishing with an undefeated record. The squad also claimed silver in June at the Canada Cup in Richmond, B.C.

The Canadians finished sixth at the previous world championship in 2018. They won silver at the 2014 edition and are searching for their first world title since 2002.

Streaming schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9:45 a.m. ET - Canada vs. Australia (Live)

Wednesday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. ET - Canada vs. Japan (game will air via delayed highlights show)

11 a.m. ET - Canada vs. Colombia (Live)

T hursday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. ET - Canada vs. Brazil (will air via delayed highlights show)

12 p.m. ET - Canada vs. Denmark (Live)

Canada's roster