Watch Canada face Australia at 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship
Coverage begins now from Vejle, Denmark
Click on the video player above to watch live as Canada takes on Australia in the group stage at the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship in Vejle, Denmark.
Coverage begins now.
Three of Canada's five preliminary games will be streamed live, while the two taking place overnight in Canada will be featured via an extended highlights show in the morning. A full streaming schedule is listed below.
The tournament features 12 teams split into two groups for the preliminary stage. Canada is competing in Group B against Japan, Australia, Denmark, Brazil and Colombia.
Canada's roster includes 11 members from last summer's fifth-place Tokyo Paralympic team.
Ranked sixth internationally, the Canadians are riding momentum after defeating Paralympic champion Great Britain for gold at Quad Nations last month, finishing with an undefeated record. The squad also claimed silver in June at the Canada Cup in Richmond, B.C.
The Canadians finished sixth at the previous world championship in 2018. They won silver at the 2014 edition and are searching for their first world title since 2002.
Streaming schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 11
9:45 a.m. ET - Canada vs. Australia (Live)
Wednesday, Oct. 12
9 a.m. ET - Canada vs. Japan (game will air via delayed highlights show)
11 a.m. ET - Canada vs. Colombia (Live)
Thursday, Oct. 13
9 a.m. ET - Canada vs. Brazil (will air via delayed highlights show)
12 p.m. ET - Canada vs. Denmark (Live)
Canada's roster
- Zak Madell — Okotoks, Alta.
- Fabien Lavoie — Quebec City
- Mike Whitehead — Windsor, Ont.
- Matt Debly — Windsor, Ont.
- Shayne Smith — Toronto
- Cody Caldwell — Peterborough, Ont.
- Anthony Létourneau — Boisbriand, Que.
- Travis Murao — Toronto
- Patrice Dagenais — Embrun, Ont.
- Trevor Hirschfield — Parksville, B.C.
- Eric Rodrigues — Mississauga, Ont.
- Byron Green — Vancouver