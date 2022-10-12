Canada secures crucial win over Colombia at wheelchair rugby world championship

Canada earned a much-needed 62-46 win over Colombia at the wheelchair rugby world championship on Wednesday in Denmark.

The Canadians dropped a 52-47 decision to top-ranked Japan earlier in the day, falling to a precarious 0-2 record.

But the victory against Colombia left both countries at 1-2 entering the final day of group play on Thursday, when Canada will play ninth-ranked Brazil and seventh-ranked Denmark.

Both games will be available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. The Brazil bout will air via delayed highlights at 9 a.m. ET, followed by live coverage of the Denmark game at noon ET.

The top four teams in each six-nation group reach Friday's quarter-finals, with the semifinals set for Saturday and medal matches on Sunday.

Canada, ranked sixth, placed fifth at the Tokyo Paralympics and sixth at the last world championship in 2018 in Sydney, Australia, where Japan captured the gold medal.

Canada's Zak Madell, of Okotoks, Alta., acknowledged the importance of the win against Colombia after the game.

"We're much happier with this result than we have been the last two," he said in a post-game interview.

LET’S GO CANADA! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCanada</a> has continued their lead with over 10 points ahead of Colombia <a href="https://twitter.com/WCRugbyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WCRugbyCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/P6zUJepOFg">pic.twitter.com/P6zUJepOFg</a> —@CDNParalympics

Madell was named player of the game against Colombia after leading Canada with 28 points against Japan.

Group A features Great Britain (2), United States (3), France (5), New Zealand (8), Germany (10) and Switzerland (12). The top four teams from each group advance to Friday's quarter-final stage, which is being held for the first time at the world championship. The semifinals are Saturday, with the medal matches on Sunday.

More than 130 players, including a record 13 women — three of whom are members of the Australian team — will compete at the event.

In September, Canada beat reigning Paralympic champion Great Britain in the Quad Nations final and has demonstrated major growth since the disappointing finish in Tokyo,

Canada's 12-member squad at worlds, which includes 11 Paralympians, also won silver in June at the Canada Cup in Richmond, B.C.

The Canadians won silver at 2014 worlds and are searching for their first world title since 2002.

Canada's roster