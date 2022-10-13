Pair of victories pushes Canada through to quarters at wheelchair rugby worlds

Canada is moving on at the wheelchair rugby world championship.

A 59-42 win over Brazil for the sixth-ranked Canadians clinched their spot in the quarter-finals, which take place on Friday. The semifinals go Saturday with medal matches on Sunday.

Canada wound up third overall in its group following a narrow 58-56 win over Denmark, which placed fourth, later in the day.

It will meet the second-place finisher in Group A in its first knockout round.

Canada's depth shone in the Brazil victory, with 10 different players recording points. Matt Debly, of Windsor, Ont., led the team with 19 points. Zak Madell, who led Canada in each of its previous three games, registered 10 points in the first quarter before resting for the remainder of the win.

WATCH | What's at stake at wheelchair rugby worlds:

Canada eyeing podium at 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships Duration 2:06 Three-time Paralympian Zak Madell joins Anastasia Bucsis to chat about Canada's goals at the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships in Denmark.

Group A features Great Britain (No. 2), United States (No. 3), France (No. 5), New Zealand (No. 8), Germany (No. 10) and Switzerland (No. 12). The top four teams from each group advance to Friday's quarter-final stage, which is being held for the first time at the world championship. The semifinals are Saturday, with the medal matches on Sunday.

More than 130 players, including a record 13 women — three of whom are members of the Australian team — will compete at the event.

In September, Canada beat reigning Paralympic champion Great Britain in the Quad Nations final and has demonstrated major growth since the disappointing finish in Tokyo,

Canada's 12-member squad at worlds, which includes 11 Paralympians, also won silver in June at the Canada Cup in Richmond, B.C.

The Canadians won silver at 2014 worlds and are searching for their first world title since 2002.

WATCH | Canada beats Brazil:

2022 World Wheelchair Rugby World Championships: Canada vs Brazil Duration 25:07 Watch Canada take on Brazil at the 2022 World Wheelchair Rugby World Championships from Vejle Denmark.

Canada's roster