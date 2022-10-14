Canada eliminated from wheelchair rugby worlds by U.S. in quarter-finals
Canadians return to the court Saturday for seeding game against New Zealand
Riding high from a victory at the Quad Nations tournament in September, Canada's wheelchair rugby team had high hopes for the world championship in Denmark.
Those hopes were dashed in a 53-51 loss to the U.S. in the quarter-finals on Friday, relegating the Canadians to the seeding bracket and guaranteeing they won't top their fifth-place finish from the Tokyo Paralympics.
Canada, ranked sixth internationally, entered the knockout rounds with momentum after winning its final three-group stage matches.
But a close game flipped the Americans' way as the third quarter ended, and a two-point difference to begin the final frame proved too much for Canada to overcome.
A well fought battle today on the court; 🇺🇸 wins by 2. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WCRugbyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WCRugbyCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianTire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadianTire</a> <a href="https://t.co/RAqjVZV1ji">pic.twitter.com/RAqjVZV1ji</a>—@CDNParalympics
Canada will return to the court on Saturday to face No. 8 New Zealand for a berth into Sunday's fifth-place game.
The U.S. will now look to add to its record four world titles, though it hasn't won gold at this tournament since 2010. Its last Paralympic triumph came in 2008.
More than 130 players, including a record 13 women — three of whom are members of the Australian team — are competing at worlds.
But the Americans managed to halt that upward trajectory in heart-breaking fashion on Friday.
Canada's 12-member squad at worlds, which includes 11 Paralympians, also won silver in June at the Canada Cup in Richmond, B.C.
The Canadians won silver at 2014 worlds and are searching for their first world title since 2002.
Canada's roster
- Zak Madell — Okotoks, Alta.
- Fabien Lavoie — Quebec City
- Mike Whitehead — Windsor, Ont.
- Matt Debly — Windsor, Ont.
- Shayne Smith — Toronto
- Cody Caldwell — Peterborough, Ont.
- Anthony Létourneau — Boisbriand, Que.
- Travis Murao — Toronto
- Patrice Dagenais — Embrun, Ont.
- Trevor Hirschfield — Parksville, B.C.
- Eric Rodrigues — Mississauga, Ont.
- Byron Green — Vancouver
