Marni Abbott-Peter named head coach of Canadian senior women's wheelchair basketball team

Wheelchair Basketball Canada announced on Monday the appointment of Marni Abbott-Peter as head coach of the senior women's national team (SWNT) ahead of a busy year that will see the team play at the IWBF World Championships in June and the Parapan American Games in November.

The Vancouver native takes over for Marc Antoine Ducharme after serving as an assistant coach for the SWNT in 2022, while still reprising her current role as head coach of the women's under-25 team.

"I am pleased to lead our SWNT and women's under-25 team to the world championships in 2023," said Abbott-Peter to Wheelchair Basketball Canada. "Our SWNT has a vibrant mix of veteran and young athletes. I am grateful to have exceptional support staff as we look to reach the podium at the worlds in June."

The 57-year-old brings a plethora of experience to the table, representing Canada in wheelchair basketball both on the court and behind the bench.

Abbott-Peter represented Canada on the national stage as a player between 1992 and 2004 — along with briefly coming out of retirement in 2010 to win a bronze medal at the world championship — winning three gold medals at the Paralympic Games in 1992, 1996 and 2000, and three world championship titles in 1994, 1998 and 2002.

She followed up her playing career by coaching at both the provincial level — most recently winning gold with B.C. at the 2023 Canada Winter Games — and the national level, where she earned her first medal as an assistant coach at the 2011 Parapan American Games with the U-25 team.

Abbott-Peter helped Canada to a sixth-place finish at the 2012 Paralympic Games in her first foray as an assistant coach on the senior level.

"Marni has a unique understanding of the technical needs and requirements of wheelchair basketball athletes, having previously served as an assistant coach with the SWNT in addition to her experience as an athlete with Team Canada," said Wendy Gittens, the Wheelchair Basketball Canada Executive Director.

"Canada is focused on developing the best SWNT in the world, and we are confident in Marni's ability to coach our athletes to succeed."