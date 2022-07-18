Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team defeats U.S. to capture gold at Americas Cup
Cindy Ouellet leads way with 30 points as Canada goes undefeated at tournament
Cindy Ouellet had 30 points and seven assists as Canada defeated the U.S. 76-68 on Monday in the women's final at the 2022 Americas Cup wheelchair basketball tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Kady Dandeneau added 21 points while collecting 13 rebounds for the Canadians, and was named a tournament all-star along with Ouellet following the win.
The Canadians were in control for much of the game, leading 44-27 at the half and 58-47 heading into the fourth.
Canada led by as many as 19 points.
"This is what we came here to do, so it's good," said Dandeneau. "The U.S. gave us a run for our money; they always do. It was a good push, but we came in, did what we wanted to do, and now we're setting our sights on Worlds."
The Canadian men collected won bronze earlier on Monday, beating host Brazil 56-46.
The men also qualified for the world championships with a 77-73 quarterfinal win over Colombia on Saturday.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?