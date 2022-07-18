Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Wheelchair basketball

Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team defeats U.S. to capture gold at Americas Cup

Cindy Ouellet had 30 points and seven assists as Canada defeated the U.S. 76-68 on Monday in the women's final at the 2022 Americas Cup wheelchair basketball tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Cindy Ouellet leads way with 30 points as Canada goes undefeated at tournament

The Canadian Press ·
Cindy Ouellet, centre, led Canada's women's wheelchair basketball squad past the U.S. for a 76-68 gold-medal victory in the 2022 Americas Cup tournament final on Monday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (@WCBballCanada/Twitter)

Kady Dandeneau added 21 points while collecting 13 rebounds for the Canadians, and was named a tournament all-star along with Ouellet following the win.

Canada went undefeated throughout the event, including a 100-30 victory over Argentina on Sunday to qualify for the world championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in November.

The Canadians were in control for much of the game, leading 44-27 at the half and 58-47 heading into the fourth.

Canada led by as many as 19 points.

"This is what we came here to do, so it's good," said Dandeneau. "The U.S. gave us a run for our money; they always do. It was a good push, but we came in, did what we wanted to do, and now we're setting our sights on Worlds."

The Canadian men collected won bronze earlier on Monday, beating host Brazil 56-46.

The men also qualified for the world championships with a 77-73 quarterfinal win over Colombia on Saturday.

With files from CBC Sports

