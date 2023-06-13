Kady Dandeneau, Canada teammates regain free throw form at wheelchair basketball worlds

Canada was in dominant form at the foul line on Tuesday, 24 hours after the women's wheelchair basketball team struggled mightily with its free throws late in a loss to Spain.

The Canadians rebounded to drain 14 of 18 free throws, including six from forward Kady Dandeneau, in a 66-59 victory over Great Britain at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Pender Island, B.C. native twice failed to convert from the foul line in the late stages against Spain while her teammates also failed to convert from the line in a five-point defeat.

But the 32-year-old Dandeneau came off the bench Tuesday to score a game-high 32 points and add 14 rebounds in 34 minutes 31 seconds of floor time. The Toronto resident also led all scorers with 22 points versus Spain on Monday and is a big reason Canada (2-1) has moved into third place in Group B in the United Arab Emirates behind China (3-0) and Great Britain (2-2).

"That was a big win for us, especially after Monday's loss to Spain. We wanted to bounce back strong against Great Britain," Dandeneau told Wheelchair Basketball Canada. "We know GB is gritty. I love how their lower-class athletes play — they're so aggressive and come out ready every time. It was an absolute battle today."

Point guard Cindy Ouellet of Quebec City added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Great Britain. Canada returns to the hardwood against Australia (1-1) on Wednesday (CBCSports.ca, 4:30 p.m. ET).

Great Britain, which held a 16-15 lead after the first quarter, was led by forward Judith Hamer, who had 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Joy Haizelden chipped in 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

'We stuck with our game plan'

Canada, which last won a medal at worlds with its 2014 title, took a 34-31 lead into the half and proceeded to outscore the Brits 17-8 in the third quarter for a 51-39 advantage entering the final 10 minutes.

"We just stuck with our game plan, and we executed well," Dandeneau said of the team's third-quarter performance. "Great Britain didn't have a lot of answers, and that's when we saw them shifting their game plan."

WATCH | Full game coverage: Canada vs. Great Britain:

IWBF women's wheelchair basketball world championships: Great Britain vs. Canada Duration 1:55:57 Watch Canada face Great Britain at the IWBF women's wheelchair basketball world championships from Dubai.

Added Canada head coach Marni Abbott-Peter: "We did a good job of maintaining our composure at the end. [Great Britain] came in and played well in the fourth quarter, but our veteran players were able to control the tempo of the game and finish strong.

"The defence — Melanie Hawtin and Elodie Tessier — played well above their class defending and did a huge job on defence, and that was the difference in the game."

The quarterfinals are Saturday, followed by the semifinals Sunday and medal matches on June 20.

The world championships determine the number of spots each zone will receive for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Canada's women and men will compete in the Nov. 17-26 Parapan American Games, which serve as the Americas zone qualification tournament for next year's Summer Games.