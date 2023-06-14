Canadian men crush Egypt as women fall to Australia at wheelchair basketball worlds

Canada's wheelchair basketball teams headed in opposite directions on Wednesday.

The Canadian men crushed Egypt to the tune of 87-41, wrapping second in Group B with a 2-1 record. Meanwhile, a fourth-quarter rally from Canada's women's fell short in a 68-64 loss to Australia.

The loss left the Canadian women in a precarious position, tied with three other teams at 2-2 as they battle for a spot in the knockout stage. Their lone remaining game is on Friday at 10 a.m. ET against undefeated China at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Colin Higgins, of Rothesay, N.B., led the men's team with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He was one of six player to score in double-digits for the Canadians.

The men's quarterfinals begin on Friday.

WATCH | Canadian men top Egypt:

IWBF men's wheelchair basketball world championships: Canada vs Egypt Duration 1:45:12 Watch the wheelchair basketball world championship action as Canada takes on Egypt from Dubai.

On the women's side, a 20-15 fourth-quarter edge for the Canadians wasn't enough to make up the nine-point lead Australia built entering the final frame.

Kady Dandenau, the Pender Island, B.C. native, once again led the team in scoring with 23 points. And despite outscoring Australia 12-0 on three-pointers, Canada managed to shoot just 38 per cent overall — ultimately its undoing.

The women's quarterfinals are Saturday, followed by the semifinals Sunday and medal matches on June 20. Live coverage of the tournament is available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

The world championships determine the number of spots each zone will receive for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Canada's women and men will compete in the Nov. 17-26 Parapan American Games, which serve as the Americas zone qualification tournament for next year's Summer Games.

WATCH | Canada's women clipped by Australia: