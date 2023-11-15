Content
Paralympics Summer Sitting Volleyball

Canadian women undefeated in sitting volleyball entering Paralympic qualifier quarterfinals

Canada finished group play with a 4-0 record in the women's tournament of the sitting volleyball World Cup following a three-set sweep of the Netherlands on Wednesday in Cairo.

No. 2 in the world, Canada will face 15th-ranked Egypt on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET

Canadian female sitting volleyball player sets up a pass for a teammate during group play at a World Cup event in Cairo.
Jennifer Oakes, pictured during Canada's game against Ukraine on Tuesday, helped her team to a three-set victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday at the sitting volleyball World Cup in Cairo. The Canadians meet host Egypt in a Thursday quarterfinal. (Courtesy World ParaVolley)

Canada has yet to taste defeat through group play in the women's tournament at the sitting volleyball World Cup.

The world No. 2-ranked squad earned its fourth straight victory and second consecutive three-set sweep in Cairo, beating No. 28 Netherlands 25-20, 25-17, 25-8 on Wednesday.

"Today was another step in the right direction," Canada head coach Nicole Ban told Volleyball Canada. "We are coming together at the right time and feeling confident heading into the quarterfinals."

 The Canadians will carry a 4-0 record into Thursday's quarterfinal against 15th-ranked Egypt (1-3 in pool play) at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Brazil, China, France, Italy and top-ranked United States have also qualified for the Paralympics in Paris next summer, with three spots up for grabs.

Only Brazil and China are participating in this 10-team tournament.

The winner of Saturday's gold-medal contest in Egypt will also secure a berth.

The remaining two Paralympic spots will be determined at the 2023 ParaVolley Africa Championships (date to be determined) and another qualifying tourney in April in Dali, China.

Four teams from each of the two groups advance to Thursday's quarterfinals. The semifinals follow Friday, with the bronze-medal contest preceding the gold match on Saturday.

The Canadian women have competed at the last two Paralympics, finishing seventh in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and fourth in Tokyo two years ago.

Canada roster

  • Julie Kozun (Melfort, Sask.)
  • Danielle Ellis (White Rock, B.C.)
  • Jennifer Oakes (Calgary)
  • Angelena Dolezar (St. Albert, Alta.)
  • Anne Fergusson (Carleton Place, Ont.)
  • Jolan Wong (Vermilion, Alta.)
  • Sarah Melenka (Vegreville, Alta.)
  • Jayme Lepp (Vancouver)
  • Heidi Peters (Neerlandia, Alta.)
  • Katelyn Wright (Edmonton)
  • Felicia Voss-Shafiq (Burnaby, B.C.)
  • Jennifer McCreesh (Smithers, B.C.)
  • Allison Lang (Edmonton)
