Canadian women undefeated in sitting volleyball entering Paralympic qualifier quarterfinals

Canada has yet to taste defeat through group play in the women's tournament at the sitting volleyball World Cup.

The world No. 2-ranked squad earned its fourth straight victory and second consecutive three-set sweep in Cairo, beating No. 28 Netherlands 25-20, 25-17, 25-8 on Wednesday.

"Today was another step in the right direction," Canada head coach Nicole Ban told Volleyball Canada. "We are coming together at the right time and feeling confident heading into the quarterfinals."

The Canadians will carry a 4-0 record into Thursday's quarterfinal against 15th-ranked Egypt (1-3 in pool play) at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Brazil, China, France, Italy and top-ranked United States have also qualified for the Paralympics in Paris next summer, with three spots up for grabs.

Only Brazil and China are participating in this 10-team tournament.

The winner of Saturday's gold-medal contest in Egypt will also secure a berth.

The remaining two Paralympic spots will be determined at the 2023 ParaVolley Africa Championships (date to be determined) and another qualifying tourney in April in Dali, China.

Four teams from each of the two groups advance to Thursday's quarterfinals. The semifinals follow Friday, with the bronze-medal contest preceding the gold match on Saturday.

The Canadian women have competed at the last two Paralympics, finishing seventh in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and fourth in Tokyo two years ago.

