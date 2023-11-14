Content
Canada extends unbeaten streak at women's sitting volleyball Paralympic qualifier

Canada's women are making a statement in early action at the sitting volleyball World Cup, improving their record to 3-0 with Tuesday victories over Slovenia and Ukraine in Cairo.

Canadian women's sitting volleyball player, wearing a grey jersey and black undershirt, returns the ball to a Slovenian opponent during World Cup action in Cairo, Egypt.
Katelyn Wright of Edmonton in action against Slovenia, the first of Canada's two games Tuesday at the women's sitting volleyball World Cup in Egypt. The Canadians beat Slovenia three sets to one before a three-set sweep of Ukraine to improve their record to 3-0. (Courtesy World ParaVolley)

Canada's women are making a statement in early action at the sitting volleyball World Cup.

The 2024 Paralympic hopefuls improved their record to 3-0 with Tuesday victories over Slovenia and Ukraine in Cairo.

The world No.2-ranked Canadians handed No. 7 Slovenia its first loss of the tournament, prevailing in four sets (25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14) before sweeping No. 8 Ukraine 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 in Group F action.

"After a slow start against Slovenia, we re-grouped and came together," Canada captain Danielle Ellis told Volleyball Canada. "We found our flow and were able to play our style of volleyball against Ukraine and come out on top."

Canada opened play Monday with a 3-1 win over third-ranked Brazil.

Of the five qualified countries, including the top-ranked United States, only Brazil and China are participating in the 10-team tourney in Egypt.

Saturday's gold medallist will secure a berth at the Summer Games in Paris.

Canada completes group play Wednesday against No. 28 Netherlands at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Four teams from each of the two groups advance to Thursday's quarterfinals. The semifinals follow Friday, with the bronze-medal contest preceding the gold match on Saturday.

After Canada, No. 6 Rwanda is the highest-ranked team competing in Egypt that has yet to qualify for the Paralympics. It has a 2-2 mark in Group E following Tuesday's 3-0 sweep at the hands of China.

The remaining two Paralympic spots will be determined at the 2023 ParaVolley Africa Championships (date to be determined) and the 2024 Paralympic Qualification Tournament in Dali, China, in April.

The Canadian women have competed at the last two Paralympic games, finishing seventh in 2016 in Rio, and fourth in Tokyo two years ago.

Canada roster

  • Julie Kozun (Melfort, Sask.)
  • Danielle Ellis (White Rock, B.C.)
  • Jennifer Oakes (Calgary)
  • Angelena Dolezar (St. Albert, Alta.)
  • Anne Fergusson (Carleton Place, Ont.)
  • Jolan Wong (Vermilion, Alta.)
  • Sarah Melenka (Vegreville, Alta.)
  • Jayme Lepp (Vancouver)
  • Heidi Peters (Neerlandia, Alta.)
  • Katelyn Wright (Edmonton)
  • Felicia Voss-Shafiq (Burnaby, B.C.)
  • Jennifer McCreesh (Smithers, B.C.)
  • Allison Lang (Edmonton)
