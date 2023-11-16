Canadian women's sitting volleyball team 1 win away from spot at Paralympics

A spot in Paris is within grasp for Canada's women's sitting volleyball team.

The world No. 2 team beat host Egypt 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-14) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the World Cup in Cairo, setting up a semifinal showdown on Friday against Germany.

"This is the moment we've been working towards, and we can't wait to compete for a Paralympic berth," said Canada's Heidi Peters.

The other semifinal pits Brazil against China, both of whom have already qualified for the Paralympics. With another spot up for grabs for the top non-qualified team at the World Cup, it leaves just Canada and Germany.

On Thursday, Canada dominated offensively to maintain its perfect record at the tournament, with just two dropped sets through five matches.

"It's always fun to play the host at a tournament and Egypt definitely brought the energy," Peters added. "Our plan was to focus on ourselves and achieve some specific offensive goals. We were able to do this, but we made too many errors and are looking to crisp those up moving into our semifinal vs. Germany."

France, Italy and top-ranked United States have also qualified for the Paralympics in Paris next summer, with two more spots up for grabs after the World Cup.

Those will be determined at the 2023 ParaVolley Africa Championships (date to be determined) and another qualifying tourney in April in Dali, China.

Medal matches take place on Saturday.

The Canadian women have competed at the last two Paralympics, finishing seventh in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and fourth in Tokyo two years ago.

Canada roster