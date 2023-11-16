Canadian women's sitting volleyball team 1 win away from spot at Paralympics
Second-ranked squad reaches World Cup semifinals with victory over host Egypt
A spot in Paris is within grasp for Canada's women's sitting volleyball team.
The world No. 2 team beat host Egypt 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-14) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the World Cup in Cairo, setting up a semifinal showdown on Friday against Germany.
"This is the moment we've been working towards, and we can't wait to compete for a Paralympic berth," said Canada's Heidi Peters.
On Thursday, Canada dominated offensively to maintain its perfect record at the tournament, with just two dropped sets through five matches.
"It's always fun to play the host at a tournament and Egypt definitely brought the energy," Peters added. "Our plan was to focus on ourselves and achieve some specific offensive goals. We were able to do this, but we made too many errors and are looking to crisp those up moving into our semifinal vs. Germany."
Medal matches take place on Saturday.
The Canadian women have competed at the last two Paralympics, finishing seventh in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and fourth in Tokyo two years ago.
Canada roster
- Julie Kozun (Melfort, Sask.)
- Danielle Ellis (White Rock, B.C.)
- Jennifer Oakes (Calgary)
- Angelena Dolezar (St. Albert, Alta.)
- Anne Fergusson (Carleton Place, Ont.)
- Jolan Wong (Vermilion, Alta.)
- Sarah Melenka (Vegreville, Alta.)
- Jayme Lepp (Vancouver)
- Heidi Peters (Neerlandia, Alta.)
- Katelyn Wright (Edmonton)
- Felicia Voss-Shafiq (Burnaby, B.C.)
- Jennifer McCreesh (Smithers, B.C.)
- Allison Lang (Edmonton)