Turbide, Roxon among 4 Canadians to reach swimming finals at Paralympics

Canada's Nicolas-Guy Turbide strolled into the men's S13 100m backstroke final, becoming one of four Canadians set ro race for swimming medals at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday in Japan.

The Quebec City native won his heat in one minute 1.08 seconds and will race for gold at 6:05 a.m. ET.

Other Canadians set to participate in medal races include Katarina Roxon in the women's SB8 100m breaststroke, James Leroux in the men's SB9 100m breaststroke and Matthew Cabraja in the men's S11 400m freestyle.

Turbide, 24, is competing at his second Paralympics after winning bronze in the event during his 2016 debut. He took silver at the 2019 world champions in the same discipline.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 1 of competition in Tokyo:

While You Were Sleeping: Canada wins 2 medals, wheelchair rugby and basketball underway 3:02 Aurelie Rivard and Keely Shaw each took bronze on the first day of competition, plus wheelchair basketball and rugby get underway with Canada facing Great Britain in the first round-robin matches of the tournament. 3:02

Two swimmers in the second heat beat Turbide's time, with Belarus' Ihar Boki the only man to break one minute at 57.67 seconds.

Turbide was born with impaired vision, once comparing his eyes to "a camera that does not have a zoom." He says he used to be afraid of water, and only took up swimming as a safety measure if his top sport, golf, did not work out.

Eventually, Turbide says his love of competition outstripped his fear of water. He'll also race in the S13 50m freestyle in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Roxon advanced to the breaststroke final, placing second in her heat with a time of 1:26.62 but just fifth overall.

The Corner Brook, Nfld., native won gold in the event in 2016 — her only medal over three previous Paralympic Games. She'll attempt to repeat the feat at 6:40 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Paralympic medals won in Tokyo, celebrated in Canada:

Families back home celebrate Canada’s 1st Paralympic medals 2:03 Canadian athletes were quick to win medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and their families celebrated those milestone wins from home. 2:03

Roxon, 28, was born with a condition that resulted in her left arm being amputated below the elbow.

Cabraja, a 19-year-old competing in his first Paralympics, swam the sixth-best qualifying time in the men's S11 400m freestyle. The Brampton, Ont., native will look to improve on his time of 4:56.42 race in the medal race on Thursday at 5 a.m. ET.

James Leroux, a 23-year-old Quebec native, will race in the SB9 100m breaststroke final on Thursday at 5:38 a.m. ET. All competitors in the event received automatic entry to the medal race.

Leroux placed seventh in Rio, but followed it up with silver at 2019 worlds.

WATCH | 5 Canadian Paralympians you should know:

5 Canadian Paralympians to watch in Tokyo 2:44 Learn about one of the greatest wheelchair basketball players of all time, a track cyclist making her Paralympic debut after an incredible recovery, the king of Para triathlon and more with CBC Sports host, Jacqueline Doorey. 2:44

Chernove into medal race

Three-time Paralympic medallist Tristen Chernove has guaranteed himself a fourth podium appearance.

The Canadian cyclist advanced to the gold-medal race in the men's C1 3,000-metre individual pursuit at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo.

He'll race against Russian Mikhail Astashov, who set the world record in qualifying at 3:35.954, on Thursday at 2:03 a.m. ET.

Chernove, 46, posted a time of 3:40.591 in qualifying. He won silver in the event in 2016, when he also took bronze in the C1-3 1,000m time trial as well as gold in the road cycling C2 time trial. However, Chernove did not qualify for any road cycling events in Tokyo.

WATCH | Cyclist Keely Shaw wins Canada's 1st medal of Tokyo Paralympics:

Canadian Track cyclist Keely Shaw races to bronze for Canada's 1st medal at Tokyo Paralympics 4:18 Midale, Saskatchewan's Keely Shaw secures a bronze medal in the women's C4 3,000-metre individual pursuit at the Izu Veldrome in Shizuoka, Japan. 4:18

The Powell River, B.C., native suffers from impaired muscle power, which mainly affects his lower legs.

Though he began biking at five years old, he only took up the sport competitively in 2015, quickly rising through the ranks.

Now he'll look to add to his hardware in Tokyo.