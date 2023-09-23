Canada's Stefan Daniel wins silver at World Triathlon Para Championships in Spain

Calgary's Stefan Daniel claimed a silver medal at the World Triathlon Para Championships on Saturday in Pontevedra, Spain, extending his streak of podium finishes to eight.

Competing in the men's PTS5 classification, the defending champion finished just one second behind Germany's two-time Paralympic champ, Martin Schulz, who clocked 56:18 for his fourth world championship title.

Chris Hammer of the United States earned bronze with a time of 56:45.

"The race went as good as I could have expected today. Obviously, initially I was disappointed not to win, but I know I'm going in the right direction for next year," Daniel said in a release.

Daniel, a two-time Paralympic medallist, won his fifth world title last year in Abu Dhabi.

In the women's PTSV classification on Saturday, Kamylle Frenette from Dieppe, N.B., narrowly missed the podium, settling for fourth place with a time of 1:07:16.

Grace Norman of the United States clinched her sixth world title in 1:03:28, while Great Britain's Claire Cashmore (1:04:39) and Lauren Steadman (1:05:45) secured the silver and bronze.

In the women's wheelchair classification, Australia's Lauren Parker won in a time of 1:10:38. Winnipeg's Leanne Taylor finished fifth, recording a time of 1:16:40.