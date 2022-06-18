Canada's Rivard wins 3rd medal at Para worlds with backstroke bronze
Rivard swam to a time of 1:10.24, good enough for the bronze medal in S10 backstroke
Aurelie Rivard can't stop winning medals.
The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native swam to a bronze medal in the women's S10, 100-metre backstroke at the Para swimming world championships on Saturday in Madeira, Portugal.
The podium finish is her third at the world championships and first bronze, to go along with a pair of gold medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle finals.
Rivard touched the wall in one minute, 10.24 seconds, behind silver medallist Analle Roullete of France, who finished in 1:09.83, and world champion Bianca Pap of Hungary, who touched the wall in 1:08.84.
The week has not been all smooth swimming for Rivard, however, after she was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours before swimming to a gold medal in the women's 100-metre freestyle.
The 26-year-old will headline Canada's swim team at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, from July 28-Aug. 8.
Canadians now have 15 medals in Portugal — six gold, four silver and five bronze
More than 600 athletes from over 70 nations are competing, with 31 swimmers representing Canada.
