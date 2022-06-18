Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Para Swimming

Canada's Rivard wins 3rd medal at Para worlds with backstroke bronze

Aurelie Rivard touched the wall in the final of the s10, 100-metre backstroke on Saturday, for her third medal of the Para world championships.

Rivard swam to a time of 1:10.24, good enough for the bronze medal in S10 backstroke

Ben Steiner · CBC Sports ·
Aurelie Rivard, seen above, captured her third medal of para Worlds on Saturday in S10, 100-metre backstroke. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Aurelie Rivard can't stop winning medals. 

The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native swam to a bronze medal in the women's S10, 100-metre backstroke at the Para swimming world championships on Saturday in Madeira, Portugal. 

The podium finish is her third at the world championships and first bronze, to go along with a pair of gold medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle finals.

WATCH | Rivard swims to gold at Para world championships:

Canada's Aurelie Rivard golden at the Para swimming worlds

22 hours ago
Duration 8:32
Aurelie Rivard of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC., claimed gold in the 100 metre freestyle S10 final at the world para swimming championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Rivard touched the wall in one minute, 10.24 seconds, behind silver medallist Analle Roullete of France, who finished in 1:09.83, and world champion Bianca Pap of Hungary, who touched the wall in 1:08.84.

The week has not been all smooth swimming for Rivard, however, after she was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours before swimming to a gold medal in the women's 100-metre freestyle. 

The 26-year-old will headline Canada's swim team at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, from July 28-Aug. 8.

Canadians now have 15 medals in Portugal — six gold, four silver and five bronze

More than 600 athletes from over 70 nations are competing, with 31 swimmers representing Canada.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ben Steiner

Freelance Writer

Ben Steiner is a freelance sports journalist and commentator with experience covering U SPORTS, FIS World Cup Alpine Skiing, IBSF World Cup Bobsled, and the Canadian National Soccer Teams. After growing up in Vancouver, he is now based in Toronto. Twitter: @BenSteiner00

