Canada's Rivard wins 3rd medal at Para worlds with backstroke bronze

Aurelie Rivard can't stop winning medals.

The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native swam to a bronze medal in the women's S10, 100-metre backstroke at the Para swimming world championships on Saturday in Madeira, Portugal.

The podium finish is her third at the world championships and first bronze, to go along with a pair of gold medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle finals.

WATCH | Rivard swims to gold at Para world championships:

Canada's Aurelie Rivard golden at the Para swimming worlds Duration 8:32 Aurelie Rivard of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC., claimed gold in the 100 metre freestyle S10 final at the world para swimming championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Rivard touched the wall in one minute, 10.24 seconds, behind silver medallist Analle Roullete of France, who finished in 1:09.83, and world champion Bianca Pap of Hungary, who touched the wall in 1:08.84.

The week has not been all smooth swimming for Rivard, however, after she was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours before swimming to a gold medal in the women's 100-metre freestyle.

The 26-year-old will headline Canada's swim team at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, from July 28-Aug. 8.

Canadians now have 15 medals in Portugal — six gold, four silver and five bronze

More than 600 athletes from over 70 nations are competing, with 31 swimmers representing Canada.