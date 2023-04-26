Canada adds 8 to team for world Para swimming championships
Competition to take place beginning in late July in Manchester, England
Eight athletes were added to Canada's world Para Swimming championship team on Wednesday.
They join a group of 13 who previously qualified with their performances at the national swimming trials in Toronto earlier in April.
Among the newcomers is just one rookie in Katie Cosgriffe of Burlington, Ont.
The event, which takes place between July 31 and Aug. 6 in Manchester, England, is the next step on the road to the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
"This year we've selected our team with an eye toward Paris in terms of gaining important racing practice, Paris slot allocation, and ensuring our swimmers are eligible to compete at the Paralympic Games," said Para swimming national coach Wayne Lomas.
The previous group of swimmers named to the team included five defending world champions in Aurélie Rivard, Danielle Dorris, Shelby Newkirk, Tess Routliffe and Nicolas-Guy Turbide.
Canada enjoyed its best performance at worlds since 2010 last year when it reached 18 podiums, including six gold medals.
Full team
- Nicholas Bennett (Parksville, B.C.)
- Danielle Dorris (Moncton, N.B.)
- Alexander Elliot (Kitchener, Ont.)
- Nikita Ens (Saskatoon, Sask.)
- James Leroux (Repentigny, Que.)
- Aurélie Rivard (Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.)
- Tess Routliffe (Caledon, Ont.)
- Katarina Roxon (Kippens, N.L.)
- Abi Tripp (Kingston, Ont.)
- Nicolas-Guy Turbide (Quebec City)
- Philippe Vachon (Blainville, Que.)
- Aly Van Wyck-Smart (Toronto)
- Katie Cosgriffe (Burlington, Ont.)
- Sabrina Duchesne (Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Que.)
- Arianna Hunsicker (Surrey, B.C.)
- Angela Marina (Cambridge, Ont.)
- Clémence Paré (Boucherville, Que.)
- Jessica Tinney (Scarborough, Ont.)
- Jordan Tucker (Guelph, Ont.)
- Zach Zona (Simcoe, Ont.)