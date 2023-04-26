Canada adds 8 to team for world Para swimming championships

Eight athletes were added to Canada's world Para Swimming championship team on Wednesday.

They join a group of 13 who previously qualified with their performances at the national swimming trials in Toronto earlier in April.

Among the newcomers is just one rookie in Katie Cosgriffe of Burlington, Ont.

"As a team, we have worked incredibly hard to reach this point, and I am proud of each and every athlete who has earned their place on the world championships team," said senior team coach Mike Thompson. "We will continue to train hard and use our tools to build this team to be the very best it can be both in the pool and in a supportive team structure."

The event, which takes place between July 31 and Aug. 6 in Manchester, England, is the next step on the road to the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

"This year we've selected our team with an eye toward Paris in terms of gaining important racing practice, Paris slot allocation, and ensuring our swimmers are eligible to compete at the Paralympic Games," said Para swimming national coach Wayne Lomas.

The previous group of swimmers named to the team included five defending world champions in Aurélie Rivard, Danielle Dorris, Shelby Newkirk, Tess Routliffe and Nicolas-Guy Turbide.

Canada enjoyed its best performance at worlds since 2010 last year when it reached 18 podiums, including six gold medals.

Full team