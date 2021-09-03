Canada's Danielle Dorris claims gold for 2nd Paralympic medal in Tokyo
Canada's Danielle Dorris has capture a gold medal, breaking the world record for a second time in the day.
Athlete swims 50-metre butterfly in 32.99 seconds to set new world, Paralympic record
Canada's Danielle Dorris has captured a gold medal, breaking the world record for a second time on Friday.
Dorris had an unbelievable swim in the S7 50-metre butterfly, beating her own world and Paralympic record in a time of 32.99 seconds.
It's the second medal at these Games for the Moncton, N.B., athlete, who previously captured a silver in the S7 100-metre backstroke.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?