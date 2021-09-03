Canada's Danielle Dorris claims gold for 2nd Paralympic medal in Tokyo

Canada's Danielle Dorris has captured a gold medal, breaking the world record for a second time on Friday.

Dorris had an unbelievable swim in the S7 50-metre butterfly, beating her own world and Paralympic record in a time of 32.99 seconds.

It's the second medal at these Games for the Moncton, N.B., athlete, who previously captured a silver in the S7 100-metre backstroke.

More to come.