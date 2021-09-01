Canada's Aurélie Rivard captures 2nd gold medal in Tokyo

Canada's Aurélie Rivard has struck gold for a second time in Tokyo, successfully defending another Paralympic title at the Games.

The 25-year-old had a powerful race, obliterating her own world record by finishing with a time of four minutes 24.08 seconds in the women's S10 400-metre freestyle on Wednesday.

The gold medal is Rivard's fourth time on the podium in Tokyo, tying the number of medals that she won in Rio 2016.

It's also the second gold of the day for Canada, the first being captured by Greg Stewart in the men's F46 shot put.

Rivard, of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., was explosive off the start, establishing her lead early on in the competition. Halfway through the race, her competitors fell away.

When she touched the wall, the Canadian beat her own world record set in 2018 by over five seconds.

The feat also made her a five-time Paralympic champion.

Rivard's old record was still slightly faster than the time put down by Bianka Pap of Hungary, who earned silver with a time of 4:29.83. Oliwia Jablonska of Poland won the bronze.

Four medals in Tokyo

The Canadian athlete started off her stretch in Tokyo by winning a bronze medal in the S10 50-metre freestyle. But Rivard was attempting to defend a Paralympic title and left not fully content with her performance.

She came back to win Canada's first gold in Tokyo, where she repeated as champion in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle. Not only that, but Rivard broke her own world record in the event twice that day alone.

The Canadian swimmer also earned a bronze after a chaotic women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay — both Great Britain and the United States were disqualified after the race, then protested its outcome.

The decision was upheld, which meant that Canada rose up the standings from fifth and landed on the podium.