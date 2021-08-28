Aurélie Rivard swims to Canada's 1st gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Decorated swimmer Aurélie Rivard has captured Canada's first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Rivard, of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., repeated as champion in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle on Saturday.

She raced to the finish in a remarkable time of 58.14 seconds — breaking the world record for a second time that day.

Swimmers from the Netherlands filled out the rest of the podium. But Rivard's dominance was crystal clear, as she finished in a full 2.09 seconds ahead of second-place athlete Chantalle Zijderveld.

Lisa Kruger took the bronze in a time of 1:00.68.

When the Canadian won, she jumped and hit the water with her arms in total exhilaration.

Hungry for gold

The gold is Rivard's second medal at these Games, the other being a bronze in the S10 50-metre freestyle.

That medal came in the Canadian's first chance to defend one of her Paralympic titles in Tokyo. But her third-place finish had left the champion unsatisfied.

"I didn't have a bronze medal in my collection and I didn't really want one. I didn't have a good race," she said, noting it was still special to land on the podium.

Rivard headed into the freestyle event hungry for gold.

She attacked the event in her qualifying heat, breaking the world record for what would be the first time that day in a time of 58.60 seconds.

Rivard took top spot in the podium in this event in 2016, and in the 50- and 400-metre freestyles. She also won silver in the 200-metre individual medley in Rio.

The swimmer is Canada's most decorated female Paralympian in Tokyo. The Paralympics marks the first time Rivard has competed at a meet in 18 months due to the pandemic.