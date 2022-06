Watch the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships

The 2022 Para Swimming Championships will be coming to you from Madeira, Portugal.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Madeira, Portugal — featuring numerous Canadian Paralympians.

Live action from the Penteada Olympic Pools Complex begins on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. ET. Coverage will continue each day at the same time through Saturday, June 18.

More than 600 athletes from over 70 nations are competing, with 31 swimmers representing Canada.

The Canadian team is headlined by 17 athletes who represented the country at last summer's Tokyo Paralympics, including 10-time Paralympic medallist Aurélie Rivard and multi-medallists Danielle Dorris, Nicolas-Guy Turbide and Katarina Roxon.

Canadian team