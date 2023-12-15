Canadian Para cyclist Charles Moreau using learnings, pace to conquer in Paralympic year

Charles Moreau is hoping he got all mistakes and misfortunes out of his system in 2023.

The 41-year-old Canadian Para cyclist, a two-time bronze medallist in Rio 2016 and a Paris 2024 hopeful, collected some promising results ahead of the Paralympic year.

But there were some mixed feelings, as his fourth-place finish in the time trial at the 2023 world championships in Scotland in August didn't come without a fair share of learnings.

"It's the kind of thing that only happens once in a career," Moreau said to CBC Sports from his home in Victoriaville, Que. "I'm never going to make that mistake again."

Moreau mistook a narrow and downtown part of the track with a large group of people gathered as the finish line, only to realize a few seconds later that there was still about 800 metres to go.

It was the first time the cycling governing body combined able-bodied and Para cycling events in the same world championships, attracting much higher attendants than what Moreau was used to.

"We couldn't see far ahead of us, and toward the end sometimes you don't think as clearly as at the beginning of the race.

"It was a little bit biter, but this is all on me. I stopped for probably five seconds, until I realized, 'Oh, gee, that was not the finish, Charles'".

Moreau started pushing again, ending up 0.08 seconds shy of a podium finish in the men's elite handbike 3 time trial event.

"I definitely would not have finished first, but I would probably have finished second or third... It was disappointing, but it looks promising for next year. My numbers are really good and we are ahead of schedule."

Racing in Baie-Comeau, Que., in the 2022 Para cycling worlds, Moreau was second in the same event.

In 2023, he also finished 22nd in the men's elite handbike 3 road race.

The unusual experience at the worlds led Moreau to Santiago.

"I was not supposed to attend the Para Pan Am Games, but I kind of wanted — not to catch up, but to redeem myself and get in a good spot again for the months that are coming up," said Moreau, who's a former Para triathlon athlete.

The Canadian collected a bronze medal in the men's H1–5 time trial event, adding another good result to the lead-up to 2024 even though he experienced issues with wheel alignment in his bike.

"We found solutions so this doesn't happen next year. My numbers were even better than what they were at the world championships, so that's the key message I need to focus on. Third place was good, but it should have been better."

He also finished fourth in a road race event when his bike became hooked on another competitor's.

"I had to stop completely and wait for the follow car to come by us, and for someone to get out of the car and separate us. I kept going and did my best to catch up to the lead pack, but they were at least one minute ahead."

Moreau secured two bronze medals at the 2015 Para Pan Am Games in Toronto. He considers that a pivotal moment in his career, as his first major event.

"[The Para Pan Am Games] really put you into the Games spirit, the Games vibe, which is very important."

On to 2024

Moreau's Olympic year kicks off with a World Cup event in Australia in January, followed by two stops in Europe in May. They'll all count toward clinching a Paralympic berth.

Improving his machinery is also on the list.

"We already figured out a few fixes to implement for 2024. Those were not implemented in Santiago, as it was not part of the plan initially.

A group of engineers from Bromont, Que., specialized in aerodynamics, bike positioning and carbon fibre, are also working on a self-funded custom bike for Moreau. He hopes that will provide a boost for his future endeavours.

"That bike project is super exciting. It's definitely going to be a perk and a plus to optimize my chances of a podium. It's a very ambitious project financially, but luckily the community is quite tight here and we already raised around 25K for the project [of the total 50 thousand dollars]."

"We're going all in on that front for Paris."