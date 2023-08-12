Canada's Hayward finishes 5th in road race on penultimate day of Para road cycling worlds

Two Canadians secured top-10 finishes in the men's C3 road race on Saturday at the Para road cycling world championships in Dumfries, Scotland.

Alexandre Hayward of Quispamsis, N.B., finished fifth with a time of 1:33:46, 47 seconds back of defending champion Finlay Graham of Great Britain.

It's the best international result at worlds for the 26-year-old Hayward after finishing sixth in the road race event in his world championship debut last year in Baie-Comeau, Que., along with identical sixth-place results at the 2022 and 2023 time trial events.

Finlay Graham edged France's Thomas Peyroton-Dartet for gold by just two seconds with a time of 1:32:59 in the 22-competitor final to defend his world title. Graham's teammate Benjamin Watson won bronze.

While the former wheelchair basketball player Hayward went into high gear to climb into the top 10 in the second half of the 62.4-kilometre race, Calgary's Michael Sametz put forth a consistent effort to finish seventh with a time of 1:34:44, never dropping out of the top 10 at any of the quarter-point marks of the four lap race.

The 27-year-old Sametz won bronze in the C2 individual time trial on Thursday.

Canada has collected 19 total medals (three gold, seven silver, nine bronze) across all disciplines at the inaugural combined UCI Cycling World Championships, which wrap up on Sunday with medal events in BMX racing, indoor cycling, road cycling and Para road cycling.

Pemble, Shaw add top-10 finishes in road race

Victoria's Mel Pemble, 23, finished sixth in the women's C3 road race later on Saturday with a time of 1:55:08.

China's Wang Xiaomei edged reigning world champion Keiko Sugiura of Japan for gold in the 62.4km race, while Australia's Paige Greco took bronze, with all three women recording a time of 1:54:15.

Earlier in the week at the Para track worlds, Pemble retained her world title in the women's C3 omnium.

Keely Shaw of Midale, Sask., finished ninth in the women's C4 road race, clocking in at 2:26:41.

American Samantha Boscoe cruised to a gold medal in 2:07:19 on the 78km trek, just two days after winning the C4 28.4km time trial — the second straight year the 36-year-old has swept both events at the worlds.

Australians Emily Petricola and Meg Lemon won silver and bronze, respectively.

The 29-year-old Shaw won silver in the C4 individual pursuit competition at the Para track worlds earlier in the week, and added a bronze in the C4 road time trial on Thursday.

