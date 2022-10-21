Mel Pemble hauls in 1st Canadian gold medal at Para-cycling track worlds

Mel Pemble can officially call herself a world champion.

The 22-year-old won gold in the WC3 scratch race at the Para-cycling track worlds championships on Friday, bringing home Canada's first title at the event in the process.

Pemble, who represented Canada in Para alpine skiing at the 2018 Paralympics, also smashed the world record in the women's C3 omnium 200-metre sprint on Thursday.

The 22-year-old is making her world-championship debut in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Born in England, Pemble moved to Canada in 2009 and calls Victoria her hometown.

Her gold medal is Canada's second podium appearance of the meet after Calgary's Kate O'Brien scored silver in the women's C4 500-metre time trial final on Thursday. O'Brien, 34, was the reigning world champion in the discipline.

Also representing Canada this weekend is Alexandre Hayward of Quispamsis, N.B.

Keely Shaw, who won bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics, wrote on Instagram Friday that she was forced to withdraw after contracting COVID-19.

"It's supposed to be race day, but I finally caught COVID and now my skinsuits and Red Bull are mocking me," the native of Midale, Sask., wrote on a picture of her uniforms alongside the energy drink.

Live coverage of the world championships is available with French commentary on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Action continues through Sunday.

Saturday, Oct. 22:

3 a.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit qualifying (WC2, WC3, MC1, MC2, WC1), 4km individual pursuit qualifying (MB)

3km individual pursuit qualifying (WC2, WC3, MC1, MC2, WC1), 4km individual pursuit qualifying (MB) 7:30 a.m. ET: 1km time trial qualifying (MC5, MC4, MC3, WB)

1km time trial qualifying (MC5, MC4, MC3, WB) 11 a.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit finals (WC1, WC2, WC3, MC1, MC2), 1km time trial finals (WB, MC5, MC4, MC3), 10km scratch race (WC5, WC4), 4km individual pursuit final (MB)

Sunday, Oct. 23: