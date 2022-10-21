Mel Pemble hauls in 1st Canadian gold medal at Para-cycling track worlds
22-year-old, in 1st world championships, tops podium in WC3 scratch race
Mel Pemble can officially call herself a world champion.
The 22-year-old won gold in the WC3 scratch race at the Para-cycling track worlds championships on Friday, bringing home Canada's first title at the event in the process.
Pemble, who represented Canada in Para alpine skiing at the 2018 Paralympics, also smashed the world record in the women's C3 omnium 200-metre sprint on Thursday.
The 22-year-old is making her world-championship debut in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Born in England, Pemble moved to Canada in 2009 and calls Victoria her hometown.
Also representing Canada this weekend is Alexandre Hayward of Quispamsis, N.B.
Keely Shaw, who won bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics, wrote on Instagram Friday that she was forced to withdraw after contracting COVID-19.
"It's supposed to be race day, but I finally caught COVID and now my skinsuits and Red Bull are mocking me," the native of Midale, Sask., wrote on a picture of her uniforms alongside the energy drink.
Live coverage of the world championships is available with French commentary on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Action continues through Sunday.
Saturday, Oct. 22:
- 3 a.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit qualifying (WC2, WC3, MC1, MC2, WC1), 4km individual pursuit qualifying (MB)
- 7:30 a.m. ET: 1km time trial qualifying (MC5, MC4, MC3, WB)
- 11 a.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit finals (WC1, WC2, WC3, MC1, MC2), 1km time trial finals (WB, MC5, MC4, MC3), 10km scratch race (WC5, WC4), 4km individual pursuit final (MB)
Sunday, Oct. 23:
- 3 a.m. ET: Sprint qualifying and 1/4 finals (WB, MB), 750m team sprint qualifying (M/WC1-5)
- 8:30 a.m. ET: 15km scratch race (MC2), sprint finals (WB, MB), 10km scratch race (WC1-2), 750m team sprint final (M/WC1-5)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?