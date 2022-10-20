Canada's O'Brien wins silver in women's C4 500m at Para-cycling track worlds

Kate O'Brien got Canada on the board with a silver medal at the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France on Thursday.

The Calgary native finished with a time of 37.344 seconds in the women's C4 500-metre time trial final, trailing only Kadeena Cox of Great Britain who had a gold medal-winning time of 35.660.

Anna Grace Taylor of New Zealand took bronze with a time of 38.907.

The 34-year-old Canadian won silver in the women's C4-5 time trial event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, again only trailing only Cox.

Sensational start for Pemble

Mel Pemble got off to a blazing start in her first Para cycling track world championships.

The 22-year-old followed up national record-breaking performances last month in the women's C3 500m time trial and individual pursuit with a world-record time in the women's C3 omnium in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France on Thursday.

Pemble — who was born in England moved to Canada in 2009 — finished with a time of 12.666 seconds, reaching a top speed of 56.845 km/h in the process.

Pagie Greco of Australia was the only other athlete to break the 13-second barrier with a time of 12.962, while Richael Timothy came in third place with a time of 13.377.

After finishing in third place in the 500m portion of the event, Pemble and Greco are currently tied atop the leaderboard in the omnium WC3 standings with 76 points.

The omnium is a four-part endurance event, which will continue with the third and fourth legs throughout the weekend.

The 2022 Para Cycling Track World Championships are underway in France and Canadian Mel Pemble had a flying start this morning breaking the WC3 World Record in the Omnium 200m; the first of 4 events in this combined race. <a href="https://twitter.com/CyclingCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CyclingCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/JoheByUUY7">pic.twitter.com/JoheByUUY7</a> —@CDNParalympics

The Victoria, B.C., resident also clocked in with a time of 40.816 in the women's C3 500m time trial to finish fourth behind Aniek Van Den Aarssen of the Netherlands (39.093 seconds), Keiko Sugiura of Japan (39.557 seconds), and Greco's third-place time of 39.662.

Pemble - who also represented Canada in Para alpine skiing at the 2018 Winter Games - broke her own record in the 500m event with a time of 40.379 at the Canadian Track Championships in Milton, Ont., in September.

Also representing Canada this weekend will be Keely Shaw of Midale, Sask., and Alexandre Hayward of Quispamsis, N.B.

The 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships continue on Friday, running through Sunday.

Friday, Oct. 21:

3 a.m. ET: 500m time trial qualifying (WC2), 1km time trial qualifying (MC1, MC2, MB)

500m time trial qualifying (WC2), 1km time trial qualifying (MC1, MC2, MB) 6:30 a.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit qualifying (MC3, WC4, WC5)

3km individual pursuit qualifying (MC3, WC4, WC5) 9:39 a.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit qualifying (WB)

3km individual pursuit qualifying (WB) 10:30 a.m. ET: 500m time trial finals (WC1, WC2), 15km scratch race (MC4), 3km individual pursuit finals (MC3, WC4, WC5), 1km time trial finals (MC1, MC2, MB), 10km scratch race (WC3), 15km scratch race (MC5)

500m time trial finals (WC1, WC2), 15km scratch race (MC4), 3km individual pursuit finals (MC3, WC4, WC5), 1km time trial finals (MC1, MC2, MB), 10km scratch race (WC3), 15km scratch race (MC5) 1:41 p.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit final (WB)

Saturday, Oct. 22:

3 a.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit qualifying (WC2, WC3, MC1), 4km individual pursuit qualifying (MB)

3km individual pursuit qualifying (WC2, WC3, MC1), 4km individual pursuit qualifying (MB) 6:58 a.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit qualifying (MC2, WC1)

3km individual pursuit qualifying (MC2, WC1) 8 a.m. ET: 1km time trial qualifying (WB, MC5, MC4)

1km time trial qualifying (WB, MC5, MC4) 10:11 a.m. ET: 1km time trial qualifying (MC3)

1km time trial qualifying (MC3) 11 a.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit finals (WC1, WC2, MC1, MC2), 1km time trial finals (WB, MC5, MC4, MC3), 10km scratch race (WC5, WC4), 4km individual pursuit final (MB)

3km individual pursuit finals (WC1, WC2, MC1, MC2), 1km time trial finals (WB, MC5, MC4, MC3), 10km scratch race (WC5, WC4), 4km individual pursuit final (MB) 2:11 p.m. ET: 3km individual pursuit final (WC3)

Sunday, Oct. 23: