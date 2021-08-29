The Lakatos lineup: Canadian Paralympian competing in events from 100m to marathon

Brent Lakatos is out to prove the phrase "jack of all trades, master of none" false.

The Canadian Paralympic wheelchair racer is entered in six events in Tokyo, ranging from the 100-metre dash to the marathon. Steph Curry wishes he had that kind of range.

And Lakatos is showing it's not just some gimmick either. He's already won silver in each of his two events — the 400m and 5,000m — that have been contested thus far.

Lakatos, of Dorval, Que., already owned seven Paralympic medals entering Tokyo, including gold in the 100m five years ago in Rio. The longest distance in which he had previously reached the podium was the 800m, when he took silver at London 2012. He's the current world record holder in the T53 100m, 800m and 1,500m too.

WATCH | Lakatos collects 1,500m silver:

Canada's Brent Lakatos adds to his Paralympic medal tally with silver in Tokyo 7:56 Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., claims silver in the men's 5000-metre T54 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. 7:56

It's only at 41 years old in Tokyo that Lakatos is attempting to run the full athletics gamut. He says he's fuelled by sandwiches.

"I've already had some sandwiches," he said shortly after his 5,000m final. "But any food that I can get in me right now is good. I'm going to get to bed as soon as I can."

For Lakatos, the three R's are rest, race and recovery. He's competing in T53 and T54 events, which features athletes who have limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement.

In his fifth Paralympics, Lakatos has reinvented himself as an endurance racer.

"I know sprints to marathon is an unusual transition, but I did some research, crunched some numbers and decided I had a chance," he said.

WATCH | Lakatos takes 400m silver:

Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos adds another silver to Tokyo Paralympics medal haul 2:50 Dorval, Que., native Brent Lakatos captures silver in the men's 400-metre T53 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. 2:50

He won both the 2018 Berlin Marathon and 2020 London Marathon. But his endurance will be truly tested in Tokyo, as his longest race will also be his last.

Here's Lakatos' lengthy lineup:

Friday, Aug. 27

Lakatos' Paralympics begin with 5,000m qualifying. He places second in his heat with a season-best time of 10 minutes 15.15 seconds.

Saturday, Aug. 28

A slower final means Lakatos can collect his eighth career Paralympic medal with his second-place showing in a time of 10:30.19. It's his first medal in a T54 event, and his first in a race longer than 800 metres.

"It was a great race. I had tons of fun out there. It was really strategic. I got myself in a great spot and gave myself a chance to win and it almost happened," he said.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Lakatos wins his T53 400m heat in 48 seconds flat — more than a full second off the world record he carried into Tokyo of 46.82 seconds.

The final, run later that day, proves to be a different beast entirely. A two-horse race between Lakatos and Thailand's Pongsakorn Paeyo goes in favour of the latter as both improve upon the Canadian's previous world mark, with Paeyo ultimately edging Lakatos by 14 one-hundredths of a second.

"Right now, I'm frustrated because I thought that what I did would be good enough for gold. I really wanted to bring home gold after the silver yesterday and it was just short," Lakatos said.

Monday, Aug. 30

Qualifying for the T54 1,500m begins at 11:44 p.m. ET on Sunday (Monday afternoon in Japan) for Lakatos, who set a world record in the event at 2:51.84 in 2017.

Still, it's the first time he's racing the event on the Paralympic stage. The top three in each of the two heats, plus the next four fastest, advance to the final.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

The 1,500m final, should Lakatos get there, is at 10:46 p.m. ET on Monday (just before noon Tuesday in Japan). If he reaches the podium, he'll become the 10th Canadian with double-digit Paralympic medals.

But at a World Cup in May, Lakatos stumbled to fifth in the event with a time well over three minutes.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Lakatos claims both the world record (14.10 seconds) and Paralympic record (14.43) in the 100m, and he'll aim to defend gold beginning Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET (Wednesday morning in Japan).

The final is Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. ET, and the Canadian appears to be in solid form after crossing the finish line in 14.66 seconds at that May World Cup.

It's a marquee event, and one that Lakatos has perhaps circled.

Thursday, Sept. 2

No time for rest. Lakatos heads right back to the track in the T53 800m, where he'll attempt to assert his status atop the distance after lowering the world record to 1:31.69 in 2019. By contrast, the Paralympic record is 1:36.30 — nearly five seconds slower.

Heats begin at 10:21 p.m. ET on Wednesday (Thursday morning in Japan) with the final on Thursday at 7:03 a.m. ET (Thursday night in Japan).

Lakatos won this distance in May by nearly eight seconds over the second-place finisher. More than any other distance, Lakatos is a safe bet for a podium appearance in the 800m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Yes, that's two full days off for Lakatos to rest before the marathon begins on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET (Sunday morning in Japan). It's the final day of competition at the Tokyo Paralympics.

No matter what happens until then, the marathon should prove to be a solid capper on what could be Lakatos' final Games.

One can only imagine the Canadian's schedule after that will include plenty of sleep.