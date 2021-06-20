Stefan Daniel wins para-triathlon gold for Canada in 1st race in 2 years
Stefan Daniel of Calgary won a gold medal in the men's standing division at a para-triathlon World Cup on Sunday in A Coruna, Spain. Daniel handily won his race classification in 59 minutes 48 seconds.
Calgarian rules standing division while Tuomela, Frenette capture women's bronze
Canada's Stefan Daniel won a gold medal in the men's standing division at a para-triathlon World Cup on Sunday in A Coruna, Spain.
Daniel, from Calgary, handily won his race classification in 59 minutes 48 seconds.
"Being my first triathlon in two years, it was OK but I didn't feel amazing," said Daniel. "The goal today was to just get back into the rhythm of things. Training has been going well but it takes a lot to transition into racing."
Jessica Tuomela of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and her guide Marianne Hogan of Montreal took the bronze in the women's visually impaired classification.
Kamylle Frenette of Dieppe, N.B., won bronze in the women's standing sprint distance race.
