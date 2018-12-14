Canadian para snowboarder Sandrine Hamel fights through altitude sickness, wins Dew Tour bronze
Canadian para snowboarder Sandrine Hamel scored a bronze medal in the adaptive banked slalom event at the Dew Tour in Breckenridge, Colo., on Thursday.
Hamel, of Saint-Sauveur, Que., landed on the podium despite the fact that she suffered from altitude sickness prior to the competition and missed training ahead of competitiom.
The 21-year-old, who competed in the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeingchang, South Korea, was cleared to compete by medical staff just minutes before the event started. She finished in a time of 51.58 seconds.
American Brenna Huckaby won gold in 45.81, while fellow American Amy Purdy, won silver in 48.21.
