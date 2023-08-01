Canada's Sabrina Duchesne swims to bronze in 400m freestyle for her 1st para world medal

Two-time Paralympian Sabrina Duchesne earned her first world championship medal and the sixth for Canada at this year's competition, clocking five minutes 31.17 seconds for bronze in the women's 400-metre freestyle S7 race on Tuesday in Manchester, England.

It is the first major individual international medal for the 22-year-old, who won her first Paralympic medal on Aug. 29, 2021 in Tokyo, swimming to bronze in the 400 relay with Morgan Bird, Katrina Roxon and Aurélie Rivard.

Earlier that day, the native of St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Que., lowered her Canadian long-course (50m) record to 5:20.59.

Duchesne was fourth in the event at last year's worlds in Funchal, Portugal and sixth at the 2019 event in London.

Morgan Stickney and Ahalya Lettenberger made it a one-two finish for the United States on Tuesday, with the former shaving nearly five seconds off Australian Jacqueline Freney's 4:59.02 world record from Sept. 6, 2012.

"It was a good race," Duchesne, who aspires to become a lawyer or criminologist, told the Canadian Paralympic Committee. "It's a big achievement for me to get my first medal at the world championships and I'm especially pleased to get it in my best event."

On Day 1 of competition Monday, Canada's Tess Routliffe, Shelby Newkirk, Nicholas Bennett and Rivard each won gold while Danielle Dorris collected bronze.

WATCH | Canadian record holder Duchesne claims world bronze:

Quebec's Sabrina Duchesne wins bronze at the Para Swimming World Championships Duration 8:40 Sabrina Duchesne of Saint-Augustin, Que., finished 3rd in the women's 400-metre freestyle event at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England.

Canada head coach Mike Thompson believes his athletes competing Tuesday built off Monday's success,

"Every stroke in the water, every kick, and every breath, builds our momentum," he said. "We're not just a team, we're a wave in motion, growing stronger with each race. And nothing stops a wave once it starts rolling.

"I've been talking to the team about identifying opportunities and capitalizing on them. Sabrina's medal was one of those opportunities tonight and she did not shy away. ... We're on a roll."

Duchesne was sixth in the 400 free in her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio, one year after a bronze performance at the 2015 Para Pan Am Games in Toronto when she was the youngest national team member at 14.

Canada enjoyed its best performance since 2010 at worlds last year when it reached 18 podiums, including six gold.

Other Canadian results Tuesday:

Aly Van Wyck-Smart (women's 150m individual medley SM3) — 6th, 4:27.86

(women's 150m individual medley SM3) — 6th, 4:27.86 Nikita Ens (women's 150 IM SM3) — 8th, 4:32.36

(women's 150 IM SM3) — 8th, 4:32.36 Shelby Newkirk (women's 100 freestyle S6) — 5th, 1:16.71

(women's 100 freestyle S6) — 5th, 1:16.71 Alex Elliot (men's 200 IM SM10) — 7th, 2:20.53)

Each day's heats and finals at these world championships are being streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem through Sunday. Watch Wednesday's heats from 4-6 a.m. ET and the finals from 12:30-4:15 p.m.

WATCH | Full coverage of Tuesday's heat races from Manchester, England:

2023 Para Swimming World Championships: Day 2 heats Duration 2:08:06 Watch the heats on day two of the Para Swimming World Championships from Manchester, England.

Team Canada