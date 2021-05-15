Skip to Main Content

Paralympics

Paralympics

Canada's Nate Riech lowers his Paralympic world record in 1,500m at California meet

Canada's Nate Riech shaved nearly two seconds off his Paralympic world record in the men's 1,500 metres at the Azusa Pacific Last Chance track and field meet in Azusa, Calif.

'Felt so good to finally PB with 3:50.47 - so close to sub 3:50,' 26-year-old says

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Nate Riech shaved nearly two seconds off his Paralympic world record in the men's 1,500 metres at the Azusa Pacific Last Chance track and field meet in Azusa, California. (HO-Athletics Canada-Luc Percival/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Nate Riech shaved nearly two seconds off his Paralympic world record in the men's 1,500 metres at the Azusa Pacific Last Chance track and field meet in Azusa, Calif.

The 26-year-old finished eighth in the open men's 1,500 race in three minutes 50.47 seconds.

"Felt so good to finally PB in the 1500m 3:50.4 - so close to sub 3:50, I'm going to enjoy this one," Riech tweeted.

In Notwil, Switzerland, Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos collected a pair of gold medals at a World Para Athletics Grand Prix, winning the 100 metres in 14.66 seconds, and the 800 in 1:32.27.

WATCH | Tokyo Today: Nate Riech:

Tokyo Today: Nate Riech

Sports

2 months ago
1:49
Nate Riech of Victoria, B.C., holds the world record in the T38 800m and 1500m. 1:49
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now