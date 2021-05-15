Canada's Nate Riech lowers his Paralympic world record in 1,500m at California meet
'Felt so good to finally PB with 3:50.47 - so close to sub 3:50,' 26-year-old says
Canada's Nate Riech shaved nearly two seconds off his Paralympic world record in the men's 1,500 metres at the Azusa Pacific Last Chance track and field meet in Azusa, Calif.
The 26-year-old finished eighth in the open men's 1,500 race in three minutes 50.47 seconds.
"Felt so good to finally PB in the 1500m 3:50.4 - so close to sub 3:50, I'm going to enjoy this one," Riech tweeted.
In Notwil, Switzerland, Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos collected a pair of gold medals at a World Para Athletics Grand Prix, winning the 100 metres in 14.66 seconds, and the 800 in 1:32.27.
