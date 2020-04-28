Rewind Wednesday: Canada goes for gold at women's wheelchair basketball worlds

Rewind Wednesday will bring back big moments for Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes. On this week's edition, relive the moment the Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team took on Germany for gold at the 2014 world championships in Toronto.

The host Canadians were expected to compete for a medal at the 2014 women's wheelchair world championships, there was no question about that. The team had strung together six consecutive podium finishes, but they hadn't been world champions since 2006.

Canada defeated Britain in the quarter-finals before dispatching previously undefeated Netherlands in the semis to make their way to the final.

Meanwhile, Germany, the reigning Paralympic gold medallist, entered the tournament the heavy favourite and cruised through the round-robin with a perfect 5-0 record. They beat France in the quarter-finals before defeating the U.S. in the semis.

