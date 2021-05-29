Canadian Paralympian Renee Foessel sets new national women's discus record in F38 classification
Renne Foessel set a Canadian Paralympic women's discus record at the Cruisers Classic track and field meet on Saturday in Brampton, Ont.
Mississauga, Ont., native throws 34.47 meters to move up to 4th in world rankings
Paralympian Renne Foessel set a Canadian women's discus record at the Cruisers Classic track and field meet on Saturday in Brampton, Ont.
The Mississauga, Ont., native threw the discus 34.47 metres to set a new national mark in the F38 classification.
The throw also launched Foessel up to 4th in the world rankings.
Born with cerebral palsy that affects one side of her body, Foessel will be looking to medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, which run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.
She finished fourth at the Paralympics in 2016 and narrowly missed the podium at worlds in 2017.
At the 2015 Parapan Am Game in Toronto, Foessel won gold in discus, silver in shot put and bronze in javelin.
