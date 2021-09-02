Aurélie Rivard punches ticket to another final in pursuit of 5th medal in Tokyo

Canada's Aurélie Rivard already has four medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, but she's not done yet.

The St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., swimmer qualified for the S10 100-metre backstroke final on Thursday in Japan, placing third in her heat with a time of one minute 11.11 seconds.

Rivard, 25, won gold in the 400m freestyle on Wednesday, her second time topping the podium in Tokyo after also winning the 100m freestyle. The Canadian has also taken bronze in the 50m freestyle and as part of the Canadian team in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

She'll add to aim to that total on Thursday at 4:42 a.m. ET.

Rivard now owns nine career Paralympic medals — eight in freestyle and one in individual medley. But she placed fourth in the 100m backstroke at the Rio Paralympics and followed it up with bronze at the 2019 world championships.

Rivard is also entered in the SM10 200m individual medley on the final day of swimming competition on Friday.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Angela Marina failed to advance to the S14 100m backstroke final after finishing fifth in her heat.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 8 in Tokyo:

While You Were Sleeping: Aurélie Rivard and Greg Stewart win double gold for Canada 4:30 Aurélie Rivard swam to her second gold in Tokyo, Greg Stewart dominates his first Paralympics and Brent Lakatos wins his third silver medal. 4:30

Canada wins boccia pairs opener

The Canadian team of Alison Levine, Iulian Ciobanu and Marco Dispaltro dispatched Portugal 9-4 to open the BC4 boccia pairs competition.

Levine and Ciobanu previously missed the knockout stage in the individual event. Though there's three players on the pairs team, only two compete at a time.

Canada will play three more games in pairs group play, with the next coming on Thursday at 5:05 a.m. ET against Brazil. Great Britain and Slovakia round out Group A.

The top two teams from each pool move on to the semifinals.