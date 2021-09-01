Brent Lakatos takes 1st step in Paralympic title defence with blazing 100m heat

Canada's Brent Lakatos has completed step one of his title defence.

The Dorval, Que., native eased into the men's T53 100-metre final on Wednesday in Japan.

Lakatos, 41, won gold in the event at Rio 2016. He'll race for another medal on Wednesday at 6:20 a.m. ET

The Canadian crossed the finish line in 14.49 seconds, placing first in his heat by more than half a second. Though he's won nine Paralympic medals over his decorated career, the 2016 100m remains his only gold. He owns the world record in the discipline at 14.10 seconds.

Lakatos already won silver in both the 400m and 5,000m in Tokyo, and he's entered in the 800m and marathon over the final days of these Games.

Despite establishing a North American record at 27.72 metres, Canada's Charlotte Bolton missed out on the women's F41 standing discus podium.

Bolton, an 18-year-old from Tillsonburg, Ont., placed sixth. She was previously sixth in the F41 shot put.

The F41 category is for athletes with short stature.

The event completes Bolton's first Paralympics. She already owns Canadian records in shot put, javelin and discus as the only athlete from the country who competes in her classification.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 7 in Tokyo:

While You Were Sleeping: Medal No. 13 for Canada, Papaconstantinou returns, big blow for women's wheelchair basketball team 3:14 Zachary Gingras takes bronze in men’s 400m-T3, Marissa Papaconstantinou sets PB but finishes 5th in 200m-T64, Canada's women's wheelchair basketball team loses the USA in the quarterfinals. 3:14

Rivard also eyeing title defence

Canadian Alec Elliot made his second final in as many days, this time in the S10 400m freestyle.

Elliot, 25, touched in 4:14.65, second in his heat but well behind leader Bas Takken of the Netherlands. The medal race goes on Wednesday at 4:21 a.m. ET.

Morgan Bird is also headed to a final after squeaking into the eighth qualifying spot in the women's S8 50m freestyle.

In the women's SB7 100m breaststroke, 20-year-old Abi Tripp of Canada appeared to win her heat but was disqualified soon after the race ended.

The result denied the Kingston, Ont., native a shot at swimming for her first Paralympic medal.

Later Wednesday, Aurélie Rivard will swim in the S10 400m freestyle final, for which there were no heats. Rivard won gold in the event in 2016.

She'll aim to defend that title at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Canadian Katarina Roxon failed to advance to the SM9 200m individual medley final.