Canada's Keely Shaw narrowly misses podium in road cycling time trial

Canada's Keely Shaw narrowly missed her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Saskatoon resident placed fourth in the women's road cycling C4 time trial on Tuesday in Japan with a time of 42 minutes 11.09 seconds.

That was less than a minute off of bronze medallist Meg Lemon of Australia, who crossed the finish line in 41:14.42. American Shawn Morelli took gold at 39:33.79 while Australia's Emily Petricola grabbed silver at 39:43.09.

Shaw, 27, previously earned bronze in the 3,000-metre individual pursuit track cycling event in Tokyo in her Paralympic debut.

Fellow Canadian Kate O'Brien of Calgary, who rode to silver in the 500m time trial on the track in Tokyo, was unable to finish.

On the road at Fuji International Speedway, Shaw was steady in her position, placing fourth after each of the three laps in the 24-kilometre race.

The Canadian has left-side paralysis after falling off a horse in 2009. Prior to the accident she played ice hockey, which she credits for giving her the lower-body strength to compete in cycling.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 6 in Tokyo:

While You Were Sleeping: Canada gets medal No. 12 in the pool, plus a surprise final 3:30 Danielle Dorris swims to a silver, Para equestrian Lauren Barwick makes a last-minute final and updates on Canada's boccia, goalball and wheelchair basketball teams. 3:30

Meanwhile, in the men's C1 time trial Canada's Ross Wilson placed seventh with a time of 27:57.31.

Wilson won silver in the 8-km event at Rio 2016, but fell behind early in Tokyo and couldn't make up enough ground in his second lap to get back on the podium.

The 39-year-old Edmonton native only began competing in 2014.

Canada also had three competitors in the men's H3 time trial, including 2016 bronze medallist Charles Moreau.

But Moreau, along with Joey Desjardins and Alex Hyndman, failed to crack the top 10 in the 24-km event in Tokyo.

Desjardins led the Canadians in 11th at 46:13.88, Moreau was slightly behind in 12th at 47:00.95 and Hyndman placed last of 16 competitors in 51:35.43.

Papaconstantinou through to 200m final

On the track, Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou cruised to the women's T64 200-metre final.

The 21-year-old ran a personal-best 27.22 seconds to place second in her heat. She'll race for a medal on Tuesday at 6:52 a.m. ET.

Papaconstantinou, of Toronto, is competing at her second Games after debuting in 2016 at 16 years old. However, she was disqualified from the 200m in Rio for a false start and placed ninth in the 100m.

Just as she seemed to be turning a corner following that disappointment, Papaconstantinou battled through injuries which included two torn hamstrings.

The T64 category is reserved for athletes with lower limb prostheses.