Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team clinches berth to quarter-finals

After starting the tournament with three straight losses, Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team is through to the quarter-finals.

Canada beat Colombia 63-52 to clinch the fourth and final spot from Group A at the Ariake Arena on Monday in Tokyo.

The Canadians beat Korea a day earlier after opening with consecutive defeats to Spain, Turkey and Japan.

Against Colombia, Canada established an early lead it would never relinquish. Patrick Anderson led the way by nearly recording his second straight triple-double, posting 22 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. Nik Goncin added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the victory.

Canada will play the winner of Group B to begin the knockout stage.

Canada's women's wheelchair is already through to the quarter-finals too. It will face off against the U.S. on Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 5 of competition in Tokyo:

While You Were Sleeping: 3 more Canadian medals after controversy in the pool 4:38 Brent Lakatos won his second silver medal on the track, while Stefan Daniel took bronze in the Para triathlon. Meanwhile, Canadian swimmers got a surprise medal after a whirlwind relay. 4:38

Canadian boccia player eliminated

Canada's Alison Levine won't move on in the boccia individual BC4 event.

Levine was thumped 8-2 by by Croatia's Davor Kamor, leaving the Canadian on the outside looking in after completing group play with a 1-2 record.

The top player from each of the six pools, plus the top two second-place finishers, qualify for the quarter-finals. With the loss, Levine places third in Group A.

It was over almost as quickly as it started on Monday, with Kamor bursting to a 4-0 lead after one end. After a 1-1 draw in the second end, Kamor tacked on another triple to take the commanding lead.

Levine is ranked No.1 in the world among BC4 players, and was eyeing her first Paralympic medal.

She'll have one more chance in the pairs event, which begins on Thursday.

Smeenk settles for 7th

Canadian Austin Smeenk placed seventh in the men's T34 100-metre dash.

The 24-year-old crossed the finish line in 15.92 seconds, well off his career best of 15.34. It's a step back for the Oakville, Ont., native, who placed sixth at the Rio Paralympics.

World-record holder Wang Yan of China won bronze with a time of 15.01 seconds.

The T34 category is one of four that includes wheelchair racers with cerebral palsy. Smeenk was born with a condition that leaves weakness and stiffness in his legs.

The result leaves Smeenk still searching for his first career podium at a major international meet. He'll next race in the 800m heats on Friday.

Six-time Paralympian ousted

Canada's Karen Van Nest fell in her Round of 16 match in Para archery.

The North Bay, Ont., native, who now resides in Wiarton, Ont., dropped a 142-140 decision to China's Lin Yueshan.

Van Nest has competed in every Paralympics since 2000, making Tokyo her sixth appearance. She competed in Para shooting in the first four before making the switch to archery.

The Canadian has never won a Paralympic medal.