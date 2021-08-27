Skip to Main Content
Canada's Marina, Bennett advance to 1st Paralympic swimming finals

The third day of competition at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games features Para swimming, Para cycling, Para judo and more. Here's the latest on those events and all the other action happening in Japan.

Each set to race for S14 200-metre freestyle medals on Friday

Canada's Angela Marina, seen above earlier at Tokyo 2020, reached the final of the women's S14 200-metre freestyle on Friday in Japan. (@SwimmingCanada/Twitter)

Swimming in the S14 200-metre freestyle, Canada's Nicholas Bennett and Angela Marina are both set to race in their first Paralympic finals on Friday in Tokyo.

Bennett, 17 of Parksville, B.C., recorded a time of one minute 58.49 seconds to place second in his men's S14 200-metre freestyle heat. He'll race for a medal on Friday at 4:28 a.m. ET. 

He previously missed the 100m butterfly final, and enters his first medal chance as the slowest of eight contenders.

Marina will swim for a medal in the women's version of the discipline after qualifying sixth-fastest with a time of 2:16.19.

Like Bennett, she is making her Paralympic debut and previously failed to advance to the 100m butterfly final. Marina, of Cambridge, Ont., will go for a spot on the podium at 4:35 a.m. ET.

The S14 category is reserved for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Later, Canada's Matthew Cabraja failed to advance past qualifying in the men's S11 50m freestyle.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 2 of the Paralympics:

While You Were Sleeping: 2 more Paralympic medals for Canada

10 hours ago
2:48
Canada won two silvers in Tokyo on Day 2 of the Paralympics Games as Para cyclist Tristen Chernove and swimmer Nicolas-Guy Turbide both landed on the podium. 2:48
