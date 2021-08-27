Canada's Marina, Bennett advance to 1st Paralympic swimming finals
Each set to race for S14 200-metre freestyle medals on Friday
Swimming in the S14 200-metre freestyle, Canada's Nicholas Bennett and Angela Marina are both set to race in their first Paralympic finals on Friday in Tokyo.
Bennett, 17 of Parksville, B.C., recorded a time of one minute 58.49 seconds to place second in his men's S14 200-metre freestyle heat. He'll race for a medal on Friday at 4:28 a.m. ET.
He previously missed the 100m butterfly final, and enters his first medal chance as the slowest of eight contenders.
17-year-old Canadian Nicholas Bennett came out strong in the men's 200m freestyle S14 heat and held on to qualify for the final 🇨🇦<br><br>That goes tomorrow at 4:28am ET ⏰<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/prLpaeIMeg">https://t.co/prLpaeIMeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/wBQhkQOYKh">pic.twitter.com/wBQhkQOYKh</a>—@cbcsports
Marina will swim for a medal in the women's version of the discipline after qualifying sixth-fastest with a time of 2:16.19.
Like Bennett, she is making her Paralympic debut and previously failed to advance to the 100m butterfly final. Marina, of Cambridge, Ont., will go for a spot on the podium at 4:35 a.m. ET.
The S14 category is reserved for athletes with an intellectual impairment.
Later, Canada's Matthew Cabraja failed to advance past qualifying in the men's S11 50m freestyle.
WATCH | What you missed on Day 2 of the Paralympics:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?