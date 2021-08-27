Canada's Marina, Bennett advance to 1st Paralympic swimming finals

Swimming in the S14 200-metre freestyle, Canada's Nicholas Bennett and Angela Marina are both set to race in their first Paralympic finals on Friday in Tokyo.

Bennett, 17 of Parksville, B.C., recorded a time of one minute 58.49 seconds to place second in his men's S14 200-metre freestyle heat. He'll race for a medal on Friday at 4:28 a.m. ET.

He previously missed the 100m butterfly final, and enters his first medal chance as the slowest of eight contenders.

17-year-old Canadian Nicholas Bennett came out strong in the men's 200m freestyle S14 heat and held on to qualify for the final 🇨🇦<br><br>That goes tomorrow at 4:28am ET ⏰<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/prLpaeIMeg">https://t.co/prLpaeIMeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/wBQhkQOYKh">pic.twitter.com/wBQhkQOYKh</a> —@cbcsports

Marina will swim for a medal in the women's version of the discipline after qualifying sixth-fastest with a time of 2:16.19.

Like Bennett, she is making her Paralympic debut and previously failed to advance to the 100m butterfly final. Marina, of Cambridge, Ont., will go for a spot on the podium at 4:35 a.m. ET.

The S14 category is reserved for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Later, Canada's Matthew Cabraja failed to advance past qualifying in the men's S11 50m freestyle.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 2 of the Paralympics: