Canada's Aurélie Rivard clinches spot in medal race of final swimming event

On the final day of swimming competition at the Tokyo Paralympics, Canada's Aurélie Rivard booked her spot in one last final.

The 25-year-old, who already has five medals at these Games, will swim for a sixth in the SM10 200-metre individual medley final on Friday at 4:07 a.m. ET.

Rivard, of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., placed third in her heat with a time of two minutes 34.52 seconds on Friday in Japan. She took silver in the event at the 2016 Paralympics.

Another podium appearance would be the 11th of Rivard's career.

WATCH | What you missed on Day 9 in Tokyo:

While You Were Sleeping: Aurélie Rivard wins her 5th medal in Tokyo, Brent Lakatos takes 4th silver, sitting volleyball team moves on to semis 3:28 Aurélie Rivard wins her 10th career Paralympic medal, Brent Lakatos misses out on a Gold medal to Pongsakorn Paeyo, Canada’s women’s sitting volleyball team defeats Japan to advance to the semifinals against China 3:28

In the men's SM10 200m individual medley, Canada's Alec Elliot advanced to the final with a time of 2:18.01. He'll race for his first Paralympic medal at 4 a.m. ET.

Elliot swam the fourth-fastest time in heats.

Meanwhile, Canada's Shelby Newkirk cruised into the women's S6 100m backstroke by winning her heat at 1:22.83.

Newkirk, the 25-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., won silver in the discipline at 2019 worlds, and is making her Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

She was recently reclassified from S7 to S6. The higher the number, the less severe the impairment for athletes in that category.

Newkirk will swim for a medal on Friday at 4:23 a.m. ET.