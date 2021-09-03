Canada's Aurélie Rivard clinches spot in medal race of final swimming event
25-year-old aims for 6th Tokyo medal on Friday at 4:07 a.m. ET
On the final day of swimming competition at the Tokyo Paralympics, Canada's Aurélie Rivard booked her spot in one last final.
The 25-year-old, who already has five medals at these Games, will swim for a sixth in the SM10 200-metre individual medley final on Friday at 4:07 a.m. ET.
Rivard, of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., placed third in her heat with a time of two minutes 34.52 seconds on Friday in Japan. She took silver in the event at the 2016 Paralympics.
Another podium appearance would be the 11th of Rivard's career.
WATCH | What you missed on Day 9 in Tokyo:
In the men's SM10 200m individual medley, Canada's Alec Elliot advanced to the final with a time of 2:18.01. He'll race for his first Paralympic medal at 4 a.m. ET.
Elliot swam the fourth-fastest time in heats.
Meanwhile, Canada's Shelby Newkirk cruised into the women's S6 100m backstroke by winning her heat at 1:22.83.
Newkirk, the 25-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., won silver in the discipline at 2019 worlds, and is making her Paralympic debut in Tokyo.
She was recently reclassified from S7 to S6. The higher the number, the less severe the impairment for athletes in that category.
Newkirk will swim for a medal on Friday at 4:23 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?